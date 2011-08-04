Mc Hammer
This Week in Milwaukee
For the last decade “American Idol” has been a pop-culture juggernaut, creating stars like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Chris Daughtry. Though in recent seasons the show has been unable to produce any sensations like Adam Lambert... more
Aug 4, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair Announces Some Very State Fair-ish Headliners
The Wisconsin State Fair, which runs from Aug. 4 - 14 this year, announced yesterday seven headlining shows at its Potawatomi Bingo Casino Main Stage, including a Christian rock act, a Nickelodeon band, an oldies revue, a culturally conservative v.. more
Feb 22, 2011 2:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Benefit for Alex
Milwaukee’s LGBT community rallies tonight to raise money for one of its own, a local icon known as Alex, who is a pre-op transsexual looking to complete her operation. La Cage, with help from an anonymous donor who is going to match ticket... more
May 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee