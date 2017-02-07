Mccarthyism
Remembering a Forgotten Black (and Blacklisted) Film Actor
As a movie-happy youngster in Milwaukee, I recall how African Americans in the 1940s to early ’50s marveled at the late black actor, Canada Lee, for his quality work in movies. In those days, most Hollywood movies focused on big-name white ... more
Feb 7, 2017 2:57 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Communists in the Movie Industry?
Hollywoodwas on trial during the McCarthy era, accused by Congress and the FBI ofharboring Communists bent on using the cinema to convey subversive messages tothe American public. One of the most infamous incidents during th.. more
Nov 7, 2016 5:19 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
A 20th-Century Witch Hunt
Arthur Miller’s classic 'The Crucible' was performed at UW-Milwaukee’s Mainstage Theatre. more
May 5, 2015 9:59 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Scott Walker as Sen. Joe McCarthy
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s recent statements on the campaign trail show that he is becoming as dangerous as former Sen. Joseph McCarthy, who destroyed lives by smearing them for their political beliefs. Walker recently compared peaceful ... more
Mar 4, 2015 1:29 AM Joel McNally Expresso 41 Comments
Minus the Bear w/ Tim Kasher
With their twisty, tangled guitars and number-crunching chord changes, Minus the Bear sounds increasingly disconnected from a greater indie-rock scene that now prefers cute-overload pop or tranquilized, NPR-friendly troubadours, but that’s more
Dec 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee