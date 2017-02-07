RSS

Mccarthyism

aegateway_canadalee.jpg.jpe

As a movie-happy youngster in Milwaukee, I recall how African Americans in the 1940s to early ’50s marveled at the late black actor, Canada Lee, for his quality work in movies. In those days, most Hollywood movies focused on big-name white ... more

Feb 7, 2017 2:57 PM A&E Feature

hollywooddivided.jpg.jpe

Hollywoodwas on trial during the McCarthy era, accused by Congress and the FBI ofharboring Communists bent on using the cinema to convey subversive messages tothe American public. One of the most infamous incidents during th.. more

Nov 7, 2016 5:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

Arthur Miller’s classic 'The Crucible' was performed at UW-Milwaukee’s Mainstage Theatre. more

May 5, 2015 9:59 PM Theater

takingliberties_scottwalkerassenatorjosephmccarthy.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s recent statements on the campaign trail show that he is becoming as dangerous as former Sen. Joseph McCarthy, who destroyed lives by smearing them for their political beliefs. Walker recently compared peaceful ... more

Mar 4, 2015 1:29 AM Expresso 41 Comments

