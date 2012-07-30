Mcclung
Deadline nears, Brewers are still busy
Tyler Thornburg was optioned back to AAA Nashville, purportedly to get him back in a starting pitcher role. He'd been relegated to the bullpen in Milwaukee, which was likely a waste of his talents, or at least a wasted opportunity to see what type.. more
Jul 30, 2012 4:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers claim Bianchi, sign McClung, Phillips to minor league deals
The Brewers claimed 25-year-old infielder Jeff Bianchi off waivers from the Cubs this week. Bianchi was only Cubs property for a month, as they had claimed him from waivers from the Royals.KC drafted him in 2005. He's spent the last six years in .. more
Jan 12, 2012 8:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Aaron Moore
Moore was born and raised inGreenwood, Mississippi. His mother, a music teacher, taught him how to play thepiano, but she disapproved of her son’s interest in the music he heard beingplayed on the str,Music Feature more
Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Music Feature 1 Comments
Law, Not Torture, Protects National Security
They warn that probing this sensitive history will compromise intelligence operations and The Washington Independent ,News Features more
Aug 31, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
Seth McClung needs a break
Seth McClung’s woes continue, as he gave up back-to-back, two out, run-scoring doubles to allow the Pirates to tie the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the 5th.Edit: McClung end up on DL more
Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Dear Seth McClung:
When did you start worrying so much about the guys on the bases? Notonly has it severely affected your ability to find the plate, but it’sslowing down the game considerably and really starting piss me off.Sincewhen are you more concerned with p.. more
Apr 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Stories on two Brewers
Found these two links about Brewers Brian Shouse and Seth McClung.This one looks at how faith played a part in Shouse's life and career.This one is about how McClung spends time and money running baseball clinics in his home state of West Virginia. more
Dec 29, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Life and Death
The annual Mexican festival Dia de los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead," celebrates the eternal cycles of life and death, often with colorful processionals and parties. Latino Arts Inc.,Art more
Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Use A Little Restraint
One of the most common sexual fantasiesinvolves bondage: tying up a partner or being tied LauraAnne Stuart owns the Tool Shed, Milwaukee’sfirst feminist sex toy store. She ,SEXPress more
Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Stage Passion
The play begins with a man and woman in costume-sounds simple enough. But the audience qui Show People. ,Theater more
Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Josh Rouse
Though it’s quickly become one of Milwaukee’s busiest music venues, it was only a year ago the Turner Hall Ballroom opened its doors after being acquired by the Pabst Theater organization. Tonig,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dispatches from a Wisconsin Cabin
It's a stirring story, one that wraps Justin Vernon's album into a neat package. It sta For Emma, Forever Ago ,Music Feature more
Aug 14, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Pitching rotation for the rest of the season
Ok, it's not that bad, but yesterday I was reading the mailbag over at MilwaukeeBrewers.com and McCalvy included this tidbit: By the way, Yost said Monday morning that he has several top-secret scenarios in mind for his starting rotation down .. more
Aug 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Bush/McClung platoon
I can't say as I've ever heard of anything like this, but Brew Town Beat is reporting that the Brewers are considering using a platoon in the starting rotation: "In an interesting turn of events, on WSSP's Doug Russell show this morning A.. more
Jul 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Elvis Costello
RoseanneCash and Loretta Lynn co-wrote a couple of songs with Elvis Costello on Mo Momofuku ,CD Reviews more
May 26, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks @ The Pabst Theater
Even inhis 40s, Stephen Malkmus is still as skinny as a teenager and asmalleable as a Gu Real Emotional Trash, ,Concert Reviews more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Impressions, Prototypes & Impastos
The Katie Gingrass gallery in the Third Ward spotlights the medium-spanning work of five The Alps ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
More Seth Love
Just got invited to join the Facebook Group Bring Back Seth McClung! more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
In love with Seth McClung's twitter
If you're not following him on Twitter, you should be (@MC_73)@73_MC If you ever wanted to rob some store in WI right now is the best time in the last 17 years!!!!!!!!!!!! more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Nice shout out
Holy crap, how cool is this?Seth MClung tweeted a few minutes ago: “Brew fans if your looking 4 cool insight on the crew and other teams @ the MLB check out brewcrewball.com the frosty mug posts are the best”Way to go, Kyle for setting up such a.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports