Tyler Thornburg was optioned back to AAA Nashville, purportedly to get him back in a starting pitcher role. He'd been relegated to the bullpen in Milwaukee, which was likely a waste of his talents, or at least a wasted opportunity to see what type.. more

Jul 30, 2012 4:09 AM More Sports

The Brewers claimed 25-year-old infielder Jeff Bianchi off waivers from the Cubs this week. Bianchi was only Cubs property for a month, as they had claimed him from waivers from the Royals.KC drafted him in 2005. He's spent the last six years in .. more

Jan 12, 2012 8:43 PM More Sports

Moore was born and raised inGreenwood, Mississippi. His mother, a music teacher, taught him how to play thepiano, but she disapproved of her son’s interest in the music he heard beingplayed on the str,Music Feature more

Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

They warn that probing this sensitive history will compromise intelligence operations and The Washington Independent ,News Features more

Aug 31, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

Seth McClung’s woes continue, as he gave up back-to-back, two out, run-scoring doubles to allow the Pirates to tie the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the 5th.Edit: McClung end up on DL more

Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

When did you start worrying so much about the guys on the bases? Notonly has it severely affected your ability to find the plate, but it’sslowing down the game considerably and really starting piss me off.Sincewhen are you more concerned with p.. more

Apr 16, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Found these two links about Brewers Brian Shouse and Seth McClung.This one looks at how faith played a part in Shouse's life and career.This one is about how McClung spends time and money running baseball clinics in his home state of West Virginia. more

Dec 29, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

The annual Mexican festival Dia de los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead," celebrates the eternal cycles of life and death, often with colorful processionals and parties. Latino Arts Inc.,Art more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

One of the most common sexual fantasiesinvolves bondage: tying up a partner or being tied LauraAnne Stuart owns the Tool Shed, Milwaukee’sfirst feminist sex toy store. She ,SEXPress more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Sexpress

The play begins with a man and woman in costume-sounds simple enough. But the audience qui Show People. ,Theater more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

Though it’s quickly become one of Milwaukee’s busiest music venues, it was only a year ago the Turner Hall Ballroom opened its doors after being acquired by the Pabst Theater organization. Tonig,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It's a stirring story, one that wraps Justin Vernon's album into a neat package. It sta For Emma, Forever Ago ,Music Feature more

Aug 14, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

Ok, it's not that bad, but yesterday I was reading the mailbag over at MilwaukeeBrewers.com and McCalvy included this tidbit: By the way, Yost said Monday morning that he has several top-secret scenarios in mind for his starting rotation down .. more

Aug 13, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

I can't say as I've ever heard of anything like this, but Brew Town Beat is reporting that the Brewers are considering using a platoon in the starting rotation: "In an interesting turn of events, on WSSP's Doug Russell show this morning A.. more

Jul 10, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

  RoseanneCash and Loretta Lynn co-wrote a couple of songs with Elvis Costello on Mo Momofuku ,CD Reviews more

May 26, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Even inhis 40s, Stephen Malkmus is still as skinny as a teenager and asmalleable as a Gu Real Emotional Trash, ,Concert Reviews more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

The Katie Gingrass gallery in the Third Ward spotlights the medium-spanning work of five The Alps ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Just got invited to join the Facebook Group Bring Back Seth McClung! more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

If you're not following him on Twitter, you should be (@MC_73)@73_MC If you ever wanted to rob some store in WI right now is the best time in the last 17 years!!!!!!!!!!!! more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

Holy crap, how cool is this?Seth MClung tweeted a few minutes ago: “Brew fans if your looking 4 cool insight on the crew and other teams @ the MLB check out brewcrewball.com the frosty mug posts are the best”Way to go, Kyle for setting up such a.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

