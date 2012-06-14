Mcgivern
Pitching Punkplay
It was one of my favorite documentaries and I can't remember what it was called. And I can't seem to find mention of it anywhere online. It was a cheap '80s video documentary that followed around Corrosion of Conformity (I'm fairly certain it.. more
Jun 14, 2012 3:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
McGivern, Tarjan Light Up ‘Bunk Bed Brothers’
Bunk Bed Brothers continues through Nov. 15 at the Marcus Center. Bunk Bed Brothers ,Theater more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 4 Comments
Extended Madness
While it may not have been extended through the end of August the way Carte Blanche’s production of Chicago has been . . . the ever-popular Milwaukee production of Shear Madness has been extended for four extra performances through June 13th. T.. more
Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dinosaur Jr. Kick Flip, Fall, Get "Over It"
My favorite music videos traffic in fantastical depictions of youth, with teenagers rocking their high schools, taking over malls and throwing wild pool parties. Another enduring meme is skateboarding—because, really, what's more youthful than sk.. more
Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Q&A with Les Leopold, author of The Looting of America
What was more horrifying than last years financial implosion: That it happened, or that the average person couldnt make sense of it? Fortunately, Les Leopold was already looking into the complex financial instruments that nearly br.. more
Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Playoff Fever
So this is what a baseball playoff atmosphere feels like in Milwaukee. I was around for the last one, but at that time I was,Sports more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports 1 Comments
The “Reform” McCain Wants to Forget
Thispopulist rhetoric sounds strange, especially when emitted by apolitician whose circl The Wall Street Journal ,News Features more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Think You Know John McCain?
But as Democratic nominee Barack Obama countered, that would be like calling a “staf Mother Jones ,Think You Know John McCain? more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
A Few Words About the Furniture
It’s that time of year againwith all of the holiday shows winding-down, there are almost no openings between mid-December and mid-January. For someone who usually attends 2-3 theatre openings per week, this can feel like a pretty dramatic theatre .. more
Dec 30, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
McGivern Tales
In previous years, McGivern mixed his own memories of the holidays with excerpts from Davi Greetings! ,Theater more
Dec 20, 2007 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater