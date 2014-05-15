Against Me!
Against Me! w/ Tony Molina and Big Eyes @ The Rave
For a band whose very name indicates opposition and struggle, Against Me!’s live performance is characterized by exuberance and fulfillment, an expression of a band that’s landed exactly where t,Concert Reviews more
May 15, 2014 10:01 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: 618 Live Bashing, Navigating Against Me! and Ribbing Clark the Cub
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with stations promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we examine Silk Exotic's latest effort to bring another strip club Downtown. Are the strip club and its supporters exploiting .. more
Jan 15, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Against Me!: Reformed Teenage Anarchists
Nobody's about to mistake Against Me! frontman Tom Gabel for Bruce Springsteen. Under Gabel's gruff, hoarse voice and his band's hard-charging punk sound, however, there are similarities: Both acts are known for impassioned performances, sm... more
Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
Manned by a Woman
Forty-six years before women were allowed to vote in America, a lady by the name of Georgia Green Stebbins was managing a federal facility here in Milwaukee—the North Point Lighthouse. As John Enright of the North Point Lighthouse Friends r... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 2 Comments