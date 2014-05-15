RSS

Against Me!

against me the rave 2014 live.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Alexander Stafford

For a band whose very name indicates opposition and struggle, Against Me!’s live performance is characterized by exuberance and fulfillment, an expression of a band that’s landed exactly where t,Concert Reviews more

May 15, 2014 10:01 AM Concert Reviews

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with stations promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we examine Silk Exotic's latest effort to bring another strip club Downtown. Are the strip club and its supporters exploiting .. more

Jan 15, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

blogimage15146.jpe

Nobody's about to mistake Against Me! frontman Tom Gabel for Bruce Springsteen. Under Gabel's gruff, hoarse voice and his band's hard-charging punk sound, however, there are similarities: Both acts are known for impassioned performances, sm... more

Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage9874.jpe

Forty-six years before women were allowed to vote in America, a lady by the name of Georgia Green Stebbins was managing a federal facility here in Milwaukee—the North Point Lighthouse. As John Enright of the North Point Lighthouse Friends r... more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES