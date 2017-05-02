RSS

Cris Kirkwood talks about the ups and downs of his long-running band, and beams about the group’s latest member: Elmo Kirkwood. more

May 2, 2017 3:19 PM Music Feature

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing conflicting visions for the city. Matt recently attended a MilMag Live! panel discussion that once again hi.. more

Jan 19, 2017 7:27 PM On Music

Photo by PamelaLittky

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

When Nirvana crossed over into big mainstream success with Nevermind, Kurt Cobain admirably used his fame as a way to spread the gospel about the underground bands who influenced him, deflecting so,Concert Reviews more

Jul 1, 2013 10:27 AM Concert Reviews

For someone who remembers all the details, Curt Kirkwood is a terrible historian of the band he fronts. He knows the facts (the Meat Puppets have been meat-puppeting since 1980) but puts no weight on the context. And there is a lot of conte... more

Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

With more than a little help from fervent supporter Kurt Cobain, ’80s underground rock luminaries Meat Puppets scored a major-label deal and eventually a minor alternative hit (“Backwater”) in the early ’90s. Reunited after a coupl more

Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Though it was somewhat overshadowed by new albums by fellow '80s underground rock luminaries Dinosaur Jr. and Sonic Youth, the Meat Puppets released an excellent late-period album last year, Sewn Together, which in its fusion of psychedelia and r.. more

Feb 3, 2010 7:35 PM On Music

Dec 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

