The Mechanic
Dancing for Water’s Sake
“We take our name, DanceCircus, from the ancient Roman word circus , which means ‘circle,’" says the ensemble’s artistic director, Betty Salamun. “Our programs reflect the more contemporary meaning of circle: an area of action or influen.. more
Jun 21, 2017 6:36 PM John Jahn Around MKE
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
The 1972 movie starring Charles Bronson and Jan-Michael Vincent is rebooted with Jason Statham and Ben Foster as the seasoned assassin, and assassin-in-training, respectively. The story's complex relationships are credibly updated, but the ... more
Jun 10, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
The Mechanic
A Latin American drug lord is whisked from his private runway to his gated mansion, surrounded at all times by heavily armed bodyguards. But in The Mechanic, a remake of the 1972 Charles Bronson flick, no one is safe from Arthur Bishop (Jas... more
Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews