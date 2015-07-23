Media
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Overhyped Return of Pabst and the Paywall Debate
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're trying our best not to be buzzkills about one of last week's most over-hyped stories: the return of Pabst Brewing Co. But is "ret.. more
Jul 23, 2015 6:57 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 9
What’s behind pop culture?Or a better question might be: “Why are we so obsessed with it?”Why are we so enamored by people completely disconnected from our own lives? Why do we engage in national news rather than the local issues happening .. more
Apr 1, 2015 5:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Death of a Local Newspaper
Perhaps surprising today, when I came to the Milwaukee Journal from the Chicago Tribune in 1968, there was no question I was moving up more
Aug 5, 2014 11:00 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Isn't Actually a Great Tech City
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of truth telling with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we debunk a recent online listicle that proclaimed Milwaukee the number one city "you wouldn’t expect for tech." The article was widely sh.. more
Jul 18, 2014 5:39 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hear Shepherd Express Publisher Louis Fortis Weigh In on the State of Alt Weeklies
News last month that Baltimore's City Paper weekly had been purchased by the Baltimore Sun Media Group has once again spurred conversation about the future of alternative weekly newspapers. Can these papers survive the changing economy? This week .. more
Mar 11, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Value of Silence
Can you hear yourself think? Can you manage more than bursts of confusion and anger? Can you feel your own humanity anymore? I'll admit it—I've had trouble this week, too. After an explosion like the one in Boston more
Apr 19, 2013 4:00 PM David Sirota News Features
Without Fear or Favor: the Heresies and Vindications of Anthony Lewis, 1927 to 2013
Anthony Lewis, the former New York Times reporter and columnist who died Monday, March 25, at the age of 85, shaped the American conscience on a broad range of issues, from civil liberties and civi,News Features more
Mar 31, 2013 11:02 PM Joe Conason News Features
You Get What You Pay For
Just as the Brewers blazed into the thick of the playoff race, Frank was off on another trip—and out of touch completely after a quick review of the Packers-Bears game. But a few days earlier another football topic got a wide-ranging discus... more
Sep 18, 2012 1:15 PM Frank Clines More Sports
'Kiss My Ass': Fear and Loathing in the Romney Campaign
If Mitt Romney's purpose in traveling abroad this summer was to prove his credentials as a potential... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 11 Comments
Top Underreported Stories of the Year
As evidenced by the following examples, traditional media continue to ignore important news stories that affect... more
Dec 27, 2011 12:00 AM the Editors of Project Censored News Features 3 Comments
Wisconsin School Music Association Marching Band Showcase
Once again this year, the Wisconsin State Fair closes its main stage with a Sunday showcase of state marching bands. Drum lines, baton corps and horn sections from schools including Wisconsin Dells High School, Mukwonago High more
Aug 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Counting Crows
The same magic that allowed Counting Crows' unkempt, dreadlocked singer Adam Duritz to date two of the three female leads from "Friends" must have carried over to Duritz's music career, because 17 years after the band's blockbuster more
Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
On The Media Takes a Look at Music
This week National Public Radio's fantastic "On The Media" program broke from its usual format and dedicated its entire hour to the music industry. The whole program is worth a listen if you're the type of person who podcasts NPR shows, and it off.. more
Mar 15, 2010 8:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Breaking Through to Joy
As part of a program billed as “Breaking Through to Joy,” the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, with four vocal soloists, will perform Beethoven's Ninth, one of the composers most beloved,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Drawn from Life
Katie Musolff, a 2004 graduate of Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, stakes her name on her award-winning oils. Her near-life-size portraits capture the unique persona and soul of her subject in masterf,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Buddy Guy
There's something about the blues that keeps many of its legends healthy and active well into old age. Buddy Guy, for instance, still performs with unprecedented energy for a man now in his,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Flamboyant Masquerade
The Belle's Stratagem, British playwright Hannah Cowley's 18th-century comedy of manners, The Belle's Stratagem ,Theater more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
How Will Media Compete in the Web 2.0 Environment?
Mar 17, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Iris DeMent
After a long career as a country chanteuse, Iris DeMent has found a rather cozy niche in In Spite Of Ourselves ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee