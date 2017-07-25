Medicaid
Johnson Exposes Secret GOP Plot Not to Hurt Poor and Disabled
Sen. Ron Johnson opposes the Republican health care reform plan out of purely personal animosity to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and an attitude of cruelty toward the poorest members of the American public. more
Jul 25, 2017 4:13 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Ron Johnson's Profile in Ugliness
One of the most surprising Republican senators to pretend to take a stand, sort of, against the health care bill was Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson. Surprising, of course, since Johnson never bothered to do much of anything in Washington duri... more
Jul 3, 2017 4:37 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
An Amazing Result for a Democracy
The very reasons for the wealthy Founding Fathers’ original restriction of suffrage to white, property-owning males may be the best way to respond to Donald Trump’s grossly unfair “tax reforms" that benefit the super-wealthy at the expen... more
Jun 13, 2017 4:56 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 2 Comments
Walker's Treacherous Trampoline to Nowhere
The Republicans have begun an all-out assault on Medicaid and health care for the poor. more
May 30, 2017 4:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Is Paul Ryan Really a Moderate?
Is House Speaker Paul Ryan really a “moderate," as many like to believe? Former Congressman Dave Obey thinks not and explains why. more
May 9, 2017 3:39 PM Dave Obey News Features 10 Comments
Who is the Second Most Dangerous Politician in America?
Political commentator and writer Joel McNally explains why he believes that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is America’s second most dangerous politician—second only to President Donald Trump. more
Mar 14, 2017 3:21 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
The Republicans’ Unholy Grail
The relentless Republican drive to destroy Planned Parenthood, the organization that has been protecting women’s health and reproductive rights for 100 years, is a swirling mass of illogical contradictions. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Let’s Do More to Treat Addiction
Why not start with a renewed commitment to providing access to affordable health insurance that covers successful treatment options? more
Jan 10, 2017 4:07 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
Nursing Home Staffers Want a Raise
Certified nursing assistants are blaming low wages for the looming crises at Wisconsin’s long-term care facilities. more
Aug 30, 2016 4:20 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Is the Walker Administration Using Audits to Harass Family Planning Clinics?
According to DHS, the state Office of Inspector General found that family planning clinics they’d audited were significantly overpaid for services they provided to their clients who use Medicaid. In fact, the inspector general ordered that ... more
Aug 16, 2016 4:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Walker’s Family Care Overhaul Might Be Hitting a Snag
“If I’m a Senate Republican on the committee up for re-election or an Assembly Republican, I don’t want to touch this,” said state Sen. Jon Erpenbach of the Walker administration’s plan to privatize Family Care and IRIS, the state’s long... more
May 24, 2016 4:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
A Tale of Two States
Under Scott Walker, Wisconsin has tried to grow its economy by lowering wages, slashing public investment, weakening public schools and not taking advantage of the Affordable Care Act. This is in contrast to states that have strengthened th... more
Dec 30, 2014 11:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 15 Comments
Walker’s Budget Deficit Hits $2.2 Billion
Wisconsin will face a $2.2 billion deficit in the next budget. Scott Walker is blaming President Obama but Walker’s own agenda helped to create the deficit. more
Nov 25, 2014 11:13 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 3 Comments
Vote ‘Yes’ on Milwaukee County Referendum Questions
In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Mary Burke Must Be Our Next Governor
We enthusiastically support Democrat Mary Burke for governor. Burke has the skills, experience, temperament and values we need in our governor.Burke is a Wisconsinite through more
Oct 29, 2014 12:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 43 Comments
Five Referendum Questions on County Ballot
Milwaukee County voters may be in for a bit of a shock when they find five referendum questions on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. One is a statewide more
Oct 21, 2014 10:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Does Mary Burke ‘Unequivocally’ Support Obamacare?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Sep 30, 2014 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 8 Comments
Political Violence Against Women
How do you tell the difference between real people and politicians? That’s easy. Real people care about real things that are done to real people more
Sep 11, 2014 12:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Paul Ryan’s Phony Plan to End Poverty
No one would ever seriously expect a right-wing Republican like Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan to come up with any rational solutions about how to help people in poverty more
Sep 2, 2014 8:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Obama Pushes Popular Agenda Items in Milwaukee
Sep 2, 2014 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose