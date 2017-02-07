RSS

Medical Marijuana

The Shepherd has long advocated for a sensible, compassionate drug policy that includes legal medical marijuana for those seeking relief from a serious medical or behavioral health condition. more

Feb 7, 2017 4:17 PM Expresso 1 Comments

Everybody goes a little basketball crazy during the NCAA tournament, but some of the talk around basketball in Milwaukee these days sounds more like pure lunacy. more

Apr 9, 2014 8:11 PM Taking Liberties

In line near midday on a Friday are a guy with a backpack, a suit on a cell phone, three chatty coeds and a middle-aged couple with a camera more

Mar 19, 2014 1:16 AM News Features

Progress! Thecannabis oil bill, which could help the Shepherd’s cover girl, Lydia Schaeffer, with her seizures, willget a hearing in the state Assembly at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.This is huge. The Assembly versionof the bill, official.. more

Feb 7, 2014 4:29 PM Daily Dose

Sally Schaeffer’s daughter, Lydia, suffers from two rare seizure disorders that prevent her from sleeping, thriving and living the life of an ordinary 6-year-old girl more

Feb 5, 2014 2:34 AM News Features

Whether it is the impeached Bill Clinton leaving office with solid approval ratings or the once-disgraced Eliot Spitzer now surging in New York City electoral polls, there is ample evidence that America forgives public figures for their tra... more

Aug 23, 2013 12:51 PM News Features

 Some time ago I was on the bus heading out to a show at Next Act when I ran into local actor Rick Pendzich. He was on his way to a show at the Broadway Theatre. We got to talking. He told me about working with Skylight Music Theatre on their Ki.. more

Jul 4, 2012 11:09 AM Theater

Mar 22, 2010 10:02 PM Daily Dose

Let’s face it: if medical marijuana is going to be legalized in the state, it must be done now. The Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act, a good, solid bill, has been introduced in the state Legislature. Gov. Doyle said he’d sign it if it’s de.. more

Mar 10, 2010 4:14 PM Daily Dose

The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show parks at the U.S. Cellular Arena this week through Sunday, offering a glimpse at the latest pre-production models, including the Corvette Stingray, the 2011 Lincoln MKX, the 2011 Fort Mustang V6 and 2011 more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Want to jumpstart the effort to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin? Then join the supporters of the Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act on Monday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at UW-Waukesha, Room N133. The forum will include state Se.. more

Feb 19, 2010 8:07 PM Daily Dose

In November 2008, 63% of Michigan voters made medical marijuana legalin that state—a significant victory, when you consider that the ballot measurewon in each and every county and generated more support than Barack Obama. Moretellingly, tha... more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM News 12 Comments

The work of university professors who have spent a lifetime inspiring new talent

Jan 6, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

You wouldn't necessarily know it from his failed sitcoms or his infuriating Sierra Mist commercials, but Jim Gaffigan, who performs tonight at 10:30 p.m. at the Pabst Theater, is actually very funny.

Dec 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Since its debut at Wisconsin's Sesquicentennial celebration, Guys on Ice, a musical

Dec 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Could Wisconsin Be Next? ,News Features more

Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Are Marijuana Laws Changing to Keep Up with Public Opinion? The Official High Times Pot Smoker’s Handbook, ,None more

Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Skylight Theater's Artistic Director Bill Theisen and comic talent Brian Vaughn star

Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The funny thing about "The Mel Brooks Collection" is missing, his hilarious debut film, The Producers (1968). Naturally, the nine-disc Blu-ray collection is full of funny moments, almost too many to count, from Brooks' brilliant satire of greed s.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

