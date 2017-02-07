Medical Marijuana
Let’s Legalize Medical Marijuana
The Shepherd has long advocated for a sensible, compassionate drug policy that includes legal medical marijuana for those seeking relief from a serious medical or behavioral health condition. more
Feb 7, 2017
Basketball Smoke Dreams
Everybody goes a little basketball crazy during the NCAA tournament, but some of the talk around basketball in Milwaukee these days sounds more like pure lunacy. more
Apr 9, 2014
Lessons from a Pot-Friendly Colorado
In line near midday on a Friday are a guy with a backpack, a suit on a cell phone, three chatty coeds and a middle-aged couple with a camera more
Mar 19, 2014
Breakthrough on Cannabis Oil Bill
Progress! Thecannabis oil bill, which could help the Shepherd’s cover girl, Lydia Schaeffer, with her seizures, willget a hearing in the state Assembly at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.This is huge. The Assembly versionof the bill, official.. more
Feb 7, 2014
Medical Marijuana Helps Sick Kids—But Not in Wisconsin
Sally Schaeffer’s daughter, Lydia, suffers from two rare seizure disorders that prevent her from sleeping, thriving and living the life of an ordinary 6-year-old girl more
Feb 5, 2014
Applauding A Former Drug Warrior's Contrition
Whether it is the impeached Bill Clinton leaving office with solid approval ratings or the once-disgraced Eliot Spitzer now surging in New York City electoral polls, there is ample evidence that America forgives public figures for their tra... more
Aug 23, 2013
Tuesday Statewide Vigil for Medical Marijuana Legalization
Mar 22, 2010
Want Medical Marijuana? The Clock Is Ticking.
Let’s face it: if medical marijuana is going to be legalized in the state, it must be done now. The Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act, a good, solid bill, has been introduced in the state Legislature. Gov. Doyle said he’d sign it if it’s de.. more
Mar 10, 2010
Let’s Talk About Pot: A "Grass Roots Evening" of Medical Marijuana discussion at UW-Waukesha
Want to jumpstart the effort to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin? Then join the supporters of the Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act on Monday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at UW-Waukesha, Room N133. The forum will include state Se.. more
Feb 19, 2010
Medical Marijuana Advocates Won’t Wait
In November 2008, 63% of Michigan voters made medical marijuana legalin that state—a significant victory, when you consider that the ballot measurewon in each and every county and generated more support than Barack Obama. Moretellingly, tha... more
Oct 21, 2009
Could Wisconsin Be Next?
Could Wisconsin Be Next? ,News Features more
Dec 3, 2008
Are Marijuana Laws Changing to Keep Up with Public Opinion?
Are Marijuana Laws Changing to Keep Up with Public Opinion? The Official High Times Pot Smoker’s Handbook, ,None more
Dec 3, 2008
Medical Marijuana at the State Capitol
Medical Marijuana at the State Capitol
