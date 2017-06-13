RSS

Medicare

donaldtrumppres.jpg.jpe

The very reasons for the wealthy Founding Fathers’ original restriction of suffrage to white, property-owning males may be the best way to respond to Donald Trump’s grossly unfair “tax reforms" that benefit the super-wealthy at the expen... more

Jun 13, 2017 4:56 PM Expresso 2 Comments

news1_grimreaper.jpg.jpe

Is House Speaker Paul Ryan really a “moderate," as many like to believe? Former Congressman Dave Obey thinks not and explains why. more

May 9, 2017 3:39 PM News Features 10 Comments

scottwalker.jpg.jpe

The enormous racial disparities in incarceration were a handy excuse for denial of voting rights, job discrimination and continuing racial inequalities of all kinds. That is, until sons and daughters in white communities began dying of hero... more

Apr 4, 2017 1:49 PM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

paulryan.jpg.jpe

Political commentator and writer Joel McNally explains why he believes that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is America’s second most dangerous politician—second only to President Donald Trump. more

Mar 14, 2017 3:21 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

130517_paul_ryan_ap_605.jpg.jpe

Here’s where the reckless, extreme right-wing radicalism of House Speaker Paul Ryan kicks in. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:57 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

167640982.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

The Neighborhood House of Milwaukee is offering afamily oriented start to this Valentine's Day with Health Fest 2015. Between 10a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, the organization, which has been enriching thelives of Milwaukee residents for 70 years,.. more

Feb 12, 2015 4:41 PM Around MKE

130517_paul_ryan_ap_605.jpg.jpe

No one would ever seriously expect a right-wing Republican like Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan to come up with any rational solutions about how to help people in poverty more

Sep 2, 2014 8:59 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

120530_scott_walker_605_ap.jpg.jpe

To any thoughtful observer of politics, one of the biggest frustrations is watching is just how politically popular some really bad ideas can be more

Apr 16, 2014 2:14 AM Taking Liberties

obama.jpg.jpe

What does Obamacare mean for older Americans? more

Feb 24, 2014 1:20 AM News Features

130604_obamacare_supporters_ap_605.jpg.jpe

Question: Do I need to be worried about my personal information under Obamacare?Answer: You should always be careful when it comes to personal information, and buying health coverage is no different. While it has never been more

Feb 18, 2014 8:53 PM News Features

131029_pol_obamacaregopgift.jpg.crop.original-original.jpg.jpe

Question: How does Obamacare help people with disabilities?Answer: Before the Affordable Care Act, insurance options were scarce for Wisconsinites more

Jan 19, 2014 10:04 PM News Features

paulryanap-500x333.jpg.jpe

It was bound to happen. With Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan stubbornly—and incorrectly—insisting government has to reduce spending for absolutely everything, eventually his vicious cuts were going to become too much even for many Republica... more

Jan 8, 2014 1:08 AM Taking Liberties

media_3e769fb48d5d494b90bffb0195240ac4_t607.jpg.jpe

When Wendy Davis proclaimed that she is “pro-life”—a description long since appropriated by conservatives opposed to abortion rights—the right-wing media more

Nov 10, 2013 5:08 PM News Features

130604_obamacare_supporters_ap_605.jpg.jpe

Question: How is Medicare impacted by Obamacare?Answer: As open enrollment for Medicare is upon us, it’s important to look at what reform more

Oct 23, 2013 2:37 PM News Features

church.jpg.jpe

In recent years, an unholy alliance between conservative Catholic clerics and right-wing politicians has become so brazen many people may have forgotten there was once widespread fear of more

Oct 2, 2013 12:28 AM Taking Liberties

101220_wyden_ap_605.jpg.jpe

Meanwhile, Wyden has also accumulated considerable seniority, despite his youthful demeanor (and a new baby at home). With the announced retirement of Sen more

May 20, 2013 12:45 AM News Features

paul-ryan-af8122f229b2f9384966368b48336fbe8250f30c-s6-c10.jpg.jpe

The second best thing that happened in November with President Barack Obama’s re-election was that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan’s fundamental dishonesty was exposed for the entire nation to see. more

Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

paul-ryan-profile.jpg-1280x960.jpg.jpe

Someone needs to tell Paul Ryan that his party—and the economic platform of austerity and plutocracy he crafted for it—lost a national election last year. Someone also needs to tell the Wisconsin Republican that he still chairs more

Mar 17, 2013 11:07 PM News Features

55438_us_news_inauguration_166_mcto.jpg.jpe

So much for the "Grand Bargain"—or at least for the not-so-grand gutting of Social Security and Medicare that the "very serious" thought-leaders of Washington’s political and media circles have always found so appealing more

Jan 28, 2013 12:33 AM News Features

conosan.jpg.jpe

A prolonged confrontation over the nation's debt ceiling—unlike the "fiscal cliff," which provoked many scary headlines—could truly be grave for both America and the world. While press coverage often mentions the more

Jan 20, 2013 8:29 PM News Features

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES