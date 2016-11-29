RSS

Medieval Music

aegateway_roseenembledirector_bymichaelhaugphotography.jpg.jpe

Early Music Now presents The Rose Ensemble in “A Rose in Winter: The Miracle of New Life in the Dark of Night,” performed on Dec. 10-11 at St. Joseph Chapel. more

Nov 29, 2016 3:38 PM A&E Feature

classicalnew.jpg.jpe

Early Music Now, whose mission is to present the best performances of Medieval, Renaissance and early Baroque music from around the world, opens its season with an Estonian early music vocal ensemble, Heinavanker. This a cappella septet wil... more

Oct 8, 2013 12:17 AM Classical Music

For its next concert, Early Music Now will present “The Dawn of Joy: Medieval Creativity,” an imaginative and expressive journey into the music of 14th-century Italy as preserved on manuscript. Performing these mostly lively pieces will be... more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES