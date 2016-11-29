Medieval Music
Early Music Now Concert Dispels Winter Darkness
Early Music Now presents The Rose Ensemble in “A Rose in Winter: The Miracle of New Life in the Dark of Night,” performed on Dec. 10-11 at St. Joseph Chapel. more
Nov 29, 2016 3:38 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Early Music Now
Early Music Now, whose mission is to present the best performances of Medieval, Renaissance and early Baroque music from around the world, opens its season with an Estonian early music vocal ensemble, Heinavanker. This a cappella septet wil... more
Oct 8, 2013 12:17 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Early Music Now's Joy of 'Medieval Creativity'
For its next concert, Early Music Now will present “The Dawn of Joy: Medieval Creativity,” an imaginative and expressive journey into the music of 14th-century Italy as preserved on manuscript. Performing these mostly lively pieces will be... more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music