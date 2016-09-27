Medieval
Fans of “Game of Thrones” might enjoy director Matteo Garrone’s Cannes Festival favorite Tale of Tales, an adaptation of fantastic stories by 17th-century folklorist Giambattista Basile (a one-man Italian brothers Grimm). more
Spanning Cultures and Centuries
It was a Medieval and Renaissance journey around the Mediterranean with the Alba Consort at Wisconsin Lutheran College on Saturday, presented by Early Music Now. The name of the New York based ensemble comes from a more
Ensemble Caprice Brings ‘Salsa Baroque’ to Milwaukee
Early Music Now (EMN) begins its 26th season with the spicy dance rhythms of Ensemble Caprice’s “Salsa Baroque,” a program of music by Latin American and Spanish Baroque composers... more
