In Mussolini’s Army in the French Riviera: Italy’s Occupation of France, Emanuele Sica from Canada’s Royal Military College examines Italy’s World War II adventure in France and finds an army whose men were eager to fraternize with the nati... more

Aug 2, 2016 2:37 PM Books

Fast and cheap, Riverwest’s Kabob Hub is the perfect post-bar stop. more

Dec 1, 2015 7:37 PM Dining Out

Conservative columnist Ann Coulter will speak at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, Oct. 19, the venue announced, promoting her latest book, Memo to Republicans: We're Not Democrats . It's an unusual booking for the Pabst Theater Foundation, which.. more

Jul 19, 2013 5:00 PM Around MKE

It was a Medieval and Renaissance journey around the Mediterranean with the Alba Consort at Wisconsin Lutheran College on Saturday, presented by Early Music Now. The name of the New York based ensemble comes from a more

Nov 19, 2012 8:37 PM Classical Music

Open since April, the North Avenue Grill (7225 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa) brings high quality and 21st-century variety to a classic diner format. The lunch counter is lined with swivel stools and there are comfortable booths along the facing... more

Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

It was a simple, early 20th century work by a woman born in Siberia—a board book that people the world over remember from childhood. Esphyr Slobodkina, who wrote Caps For Sale, passed away a few years ago. As an artist, she’d done a lot of work .. more

Jan 27, 2011 1:47 PM Theater

The Boulevard Theatre is the first to officially open its 2010-2011 season. This week, it opens its 25th anniversary season with Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction. Four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly emp.. more

Jul 29, 2010 11:43 PM Theater

If so, then you’ve got a special election today. Eleven candidates are vying for county supervisor in today’s Second District primarynot that the county election commission is going to help you out on its website, but, yes, there’s a primary .. more

Apr 27, 2010 6:36 PM Daily Dose

Jan 20, 2010 3:40 PM On Music

At Cosmos, breakfast isserved all day, every day. Options include omelets, pancakes, French toast andother American standards as well as Greek yoghurt with walnuts and honey (asimple Greek delight that doubles as a dessert). Prices range fr... more

Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Thehearty aroma of paprika and soulful sound of Balkan music are in theair at Old Town Serbian Gourmet House (522 W. Lincoln Ave.). One ofMilwaukee’s favorite long-running ethnic restaurants, Ol,None more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

ChrisSpheeris’ musical journey began in Milwaukee’s singer-songwriter scenein the ’70s and evolved in the ’80s into new ag,Dining Out more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Featuring a striking retro-modern environment of yellow-and-white printed drapes, silk-screen printed posters and clear bubble lights, The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a charming spot for a light meal,Dining Out more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

Casablanca provides a perfect example of a restaurant settling on the right location. Chef/ownerJesse Musa first opened,Dining Out more

Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

PasTa Tree 1503 N. Farwell Ave. (414) 276-8867 $$$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoke-Free ,Dining Out more

Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 7 Comments

Oakland Gyros Multiple locations An East Sid Eureka! ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 12, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

The country’s largest weekly papers have now consolidated under the same corporate umbrella, but there are some perks to the Village Voice/New Times Media monster conglomeration. The papers pooled their resources to collectively sponsor a pretty .. more

Mar 14, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Photos by Jessica Kaminski one ,Dining Out more

Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

