Meet The Parents
Just Announced: Lauryn Hill Will Play Her First Milwaukee Concert in 15 Years
Lauryn Hill may or may not ever get around to recording a proper followup to his 1998, Grammy-winning masterpiece The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill , but the reclusive singer continues to emerge occasionally to perform concerts here and there. Hill .. more
Oct 17, 2016 10:18 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Film Clips: May 9
Writer Tina Gordon Chism directs her own script—one lifted from Meet the Parents. The twist is that here the bride's judgmental family is both exceedingly wealthy and African American. Craig Robinson portrays Wade Walker, a blue-collar chil... more
May 8, 2013 9:42 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
The idea behind Knight and Day was to drop a pretty couple into a screwball romance that is frequently interrupted by attempts on their lives. However, the inept script and a lack of chemistry between the players, fail to persuade. Cruise i... more
Dec 7, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies