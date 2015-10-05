Meg Myers
Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! at the Disco will Headline FM 102.1’s Big Snow Shows
Milwaukee’s concert calendar typically slows down a bit during December, buteach year the local alternative station FM 102.1 uses the holiday season as an excuse to celebrate with two big concerts at the Rave. This year the station is going eve.. more
Oct 5, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cage the Elephant and Alt-J to Headline Night One of 102.1's Big Snow Show
Milwaukee's alternative station FM 102.1 has announced the headliners for the first night of its ninth annual Big Snow Show Holiday concert: Cage the Elephant, Alt-J, Fitz and the Tantrums, Vance Joy and Meg Myers. Some of these acts are no strang.. more
Oct 6, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more
Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Riesling—the crowd pleaser
I wasn't always a big fan of whites. I'd drink them, sure—and it was nice to have something cold around the house, but I chilled them almost to freezing and basically used them like light beer. Once I started learning, I grew to tolerate th... more
Mar 22, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink