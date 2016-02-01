RSS

Megafaun

alverno.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher/Alverno Presents

Alverno Presents’ latest show was a reminder of the sparks that can fly when you give creative people a pretense to collaborate. more

Feb 1, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

onmusic_grandmasparrow.jpg.jpe

alvernopresents.alverno.edu

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly klatch with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by musician Joe Westerlund. Best known to some for his work in the psychedelic folk band Megafaun, he's playing Alverno C.. more

Mar 5, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

nick sanborn lend me your voice milwaukee alverno presents 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher

The Alverno Presents series has long been a local haven for artists looking to work outside of your usual music-show format. It’s easy to simply play a set with nothing more to it, to say “I wr,Concert Reviews more

Nov 11, 2013 10:48 AM Concert Reviews

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Nick Sanborn, a once-prolific contributor to the Milwaukee music scene who has since mov.. more

Nov 8, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

shouting matches.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

As it often goes, a movie actor will take roles in family-friendly, generic, big budget films in order to finance their smaller, weirder pet projects. That sequence worked in reverse for Justin Vern,Concert Reviews more

Aug 2, 2013 10:46 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage19699.jpe

In what may be remembered as one of the most fruitful breakups of all time, DeYarmond Edison's Justin Vernon went on to record solo as Bon Iver following the Eau Claire band's... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage18099.jpe

Megafaun is on the unglamorous end of one of music's most romanticized origin stories. In 2006, singer-songwriter... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage5818.jpe

Sep 14, 2010 3:52 PM On Music

Summer is an excellent time for newer theater companies in Milwaukee. Bite Theatre, Optimist Theatre and The World’s Stage all have produced shows in June. And now, on Thursday, July 8, another new theater company will debut with a daring p... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage5380.jpe

Band of Horses will be making their Milwaukee debut this summer, but not at the venue you'd probably expect. The Rave has challenged the Pabst Theater Foundation's monopoly on all things indie-Americana-ish by booking the former Sub Pop (now Colum.. more

May 26, 2010 2:46 PM On Music

blogimage9684.jpe

Will Precious be this year’s Slumdog Millionaire and sweep theAcademy Awards? It&rs Precious ,Film more

Jan 30, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 3 Comments

blogimage4065.jpe

Anybody with even a passive interest in the more rootsy, Americana-leaning arm of indie-rock and folk should be checking out the joint podcast between Muzzle of Bees' Ryan Matteson and 91.7 WMSE's Ryan Schleicher. This week's playlist is particula.. more

Jul 28, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4031.jpe

Since he reinvented himself as everybody's cool uncle by touring with Sonic Youth in the early '90s, Neil Young has always been in style. His big guitars and all-American bad voice have remained a constant influence, inspiring both the flanneled a.. more

Jul 22, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage6043.jpe

Mi,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage5818.jpe

The Haggerty Museum of Art opens its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin," tonight with a reception that runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The museum provides separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who repre... more

Mar 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5380.jpe

Milwaukee's Desert Sound Ensemble brings the otherworldly tonalities and chords of Near Eastern and Indian music into the realm of acoustic psychedelia. Guitarist-vocalist Ali Lubbad's songwriting ,CD Reviews more

Feb 3, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Come out and meet Art Kumbalek, the famous writer of the Shepherd Express... get an autograph or pick his brain! Also, the Street Team will be present handing out your favorite Shepherd swag! So come out and meet Art Kumbalek at the ,Promot... more

Oct 21, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage4031.jpe

Pedal-steel guitar master Robert Randolph and his Family Band come to the Pabst Theater to Colorblind ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2056.jpe

DeVotchKa,This Week in Milwaukee more

May 8, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage4654.jpe

With music blogs thriving, there were more outlets covering music than ever before in 2009, but you wouldn't know it to look at this year's best albums of the year lists, which were as homogenized as I've ever seen. Critics united near unanimously.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES