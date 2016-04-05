Megan Kaminsky
Heroic Women 'Censored'
Renaissance Theaterworks and the Marquette University Theatre Department are staging Phylis Ravel's acclaimed Censored on Final Approach, the still little-known story of Women Airforce Service Pilots in World War II.
‘Censored on Final Approach’ at Renaissance Theaterworks
"Censored" is a most apropos word in the title of Phylis Ravel's compelling, historical drama, Censored on Final Approach, which questions the possible censorship of sabotage of Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASP) planes during World W...
Splinter Group’s ‘A Kiss For The Prize Tomato’
Splinter Group Theatre premiere's Jim Farrell's A Kiss For The Prize Tomato Dec. 3-13 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits.
Gods Do Karaoke for Umbrella Group
This coming Tuesday Umbrella Group will be celebrating its first successful year in existence with a fundraiser at the Milwaukee Beer Bistro. Gods of Karaoke II will feature a number of talented musical theater types vying for "The Birmingham Kara..
Supernatural Drama in an Intimate Studio Setting
With nothing more than light, shadow and the human voice, three actors weave intertwining stories of drama and supernatural horror onstage as Theatre Gigante presents Mark O'Rowe's Terminus.
Theatre Gigante Marries Dance, Theater and More
Theatre Gigante Presents the Milwaukee premiere of Irish playwright Mark O'Rowe's Terminus.
Madness at Tea in the Brumder
The Dodo greets you at the door to the mansion. He's played by Tom Marks. It's a congenial atmosphere. There are pre-show refreshments. There is tea. (This is a tea party after all.) The Hatter shows up not too long afterwards. He's been played by..
Passion and Wonder at Splinter Group
Paul Zindel's The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds treads the tragic distance that can develop between people. The Splinter Group production of the drama explores the emotional space between people with passion and wonder....
A Multidisciplinary Romp in the Woods
Theatre Gigante's Midsummer in Midwinter, is a well-crafted and -executed new take on Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream told through dialogue, music and dance. Artistic Directors Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson wrote the script, draw...
Shakespeare in Kadish Park
One of many plays by William Shakespeare to be staged in Wisconsin this summer, the Optimist Theatre's As You Like It has the distinction of being perhaps the only one presented for free. Optimist has been doing a free outdoor
Electra’s Deathless Tragedy
This month, Milwaukee theater veterans Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson stage an adaptation of the ancient Greek legend of Electra in their Theatre Gigante production. It's a tale of revenge that has echoed throughout
Kohl's Wild Theatre At Summerfest
My wife and I had free tickets to Summerfest. So We went with out one-year-old daughter to check out the kiddie stuff. Still a little young to be taking it all in, the trip might not have been for our daughter so much as it was for us. In and ..
Higher Education with the Pink Banana
I could watch a different theatrical shorts program every week and be a very, very happy person. There's a definite appeal to going into a single program for a series of shorter pieces that you just don't get with the format of a single, longer ..
Brewers vs. Nationals
After a disappointing series against usual whipping boys the Pirates, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a series against the Washington Nationals.
Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts
The upcoming Father's Day weekend offers several unique opportunities for art lovers.On June 20, The Art Institute of Chicago closes the exhibition "Matisse: Radical Invention, 1913-1917." The exhibit provides a personal glimpse into m
Piecing It Together: The Original Frankenstein (Vintage Classics) by Mary Shelley (with Percy Shelley)
Charles E. Robinson, who has published andlectured extensively on the topic of English Ro Frankenstein
Some of the Dead Are Still Breathing (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Charles Bowden
American journalist Charles Bowden's newest memoir is a rambling stream of consciousness that weaves his experiences as a young boy in a small town with his time spent running with heroin dealers in Mexico. The main theme r
