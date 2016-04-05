RSS

Megan Kaminsky

Renaissance Theaterworks and the Marquette University Theatre Department are staging Phylis Ravel’s acclaimed Censored on Final Approach, the still little-known story of Women Airforce Service Pilots in World War II. more

Apr 5, 2016 3:19 PM Theater

“Censored” is a most apropos word in the title of Phylis Ravel’s compelling, historical drama, Censored on Final Approach, which questions the possible censorship of sabotage of Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASP) planes during World W... more

Mar 22, 2016 3:45 PM Theater

Splinter Group Theatre premiere’s Jim Farrell’s A Kiss For The Prize Tomato Dec. 3-13 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits. more

Nov 24, 2015 8:12 PM Theater

This coming Tuesday Umbrella Group will be celebrating its first successful year in existence with a fundraiser at the Milwaukee Beer Bistro. Gods of Karaoke II will feature a number of talented musical theater types vying for “The Birmingham Kara.. more

May 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

With nothing more than light, shadow and the human voice, three actors weave intertwining stories of drama and supernatural horror onstage as Theatre Gigante presents Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more

May 5, 2015 10:02 PM Theater

Theatre Gigante Presents the Milwaukee premiere of Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more

Apr 21, 2015 7:37 PM A&E Feature

The Dodo greets you at the door to the mansion. He’s played by Tom Marks. It’s a congenial atmosphere. There are pre-show refreshments. There is tea. (This is a tea party after all.) The Hatter shows up not too long afterwards. He’s been played by.. more

Feb 18, 2015 3:45 PM Theater 1 Comments

Paul Zindel’s The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds treads the tragic distance that can develop between people. The Splinter Group production of the drama explores the emotional space between people with passion and wonder.... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:59 PM Theater

Theatre Gigante’s Midsummer in Midwinter, is a well-crafted and -executed new take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream told through dialogue, music and dance. Artistic Directors Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson wrote the script, draw... more

May 14, 2014 4:42 PM Theater

One of many plays by William Shakespeare to be staged in Wisconsin this summer, the Optimist Theatre’s As You Like It has the distinction of being perhaps the only one presented for free. Optimist has been doing a free outdoor more

Jul 10, 2013 11:15 PM Theater

This month, Milwaukee theater veterans Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson stage an adaptation of the ancient Greek legend of Electra in their Theatre Gigante production. It's a tale of revenge that has echoed throughout more

May 15, 2013 12:35 AM Theater

 My wife and I had free tickets to Summerfest. So We went with out one-year-old daughter to check out the kiddie stuff. Still a little young to be taking it all in, the trip might not have been for our daughter so much as it was for us. In and .. more

Jul 9, 2012 8:33 PM Theater

I could watch a different theatrical shorts program every week and be a very, very happy person. There’s a definite appeal to going into a single program for a series of shorter pieces that you just don’t get with the format of a single, longer .. more

Jun 11, 2011 4:17 AM Theater

After a disappointing series against usual whipping boys the Pirates, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a series against the Washington Nationals. more

Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The upcoming Father’s Day weekend offers several unique opportunities for art lovers.On June 20, The Art Institute of Chicago closes the exhibition “Matisse: Radical Invention, 1913-1917.” The exhibit provides a personal glimpse into m more

Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Charles E. Robinson, who has published andlectured extensively on the topic of English Ro Frankenstein ,Books more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Books

American journalist Charles Bowden's newest memoir is a rambling stream of consciousness that weaves his experiences as a young boy in a small town with his time spent running with heroin dealers in Mexico. The main theme r,Books more

Jun 22, 2009 12:00 AM Books

