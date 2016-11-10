RSS

Megan Mcgee

Nov 10, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Founded in 2009, the storytelling series Ex Fabula has grown from earnest experiment to thriving community hub. Its programming consists of slams, workshops, outreach events and even a weekly segment on WUWM. In the midst of America’s most ... more

Apr 19, 2016 4:09 PM A&E Feature

Not so long ago in a restaurant not so far away, five inspired young men and women dined together on Indian food—and something extraordinary happened. Over Maharaja’s curries and masalas, they pledged to create an more

Dec 31, 2013 1:43 AM A&E Feature

Ex Fabula, a local storytelling organization, has proven enormously successful since its creation five years ago. A grassroots, not-for-profit group, it has grown steadily in audience size and offerings and has just named Megan more

Aug 7, 2013 2:02 AM Off the Cuff

When one considers the personal and professional obligations of those involved, the time and effort required in the pursuit of such an endeavor and the daunting task of making complete strangers chuckle, the women more

Apr 3, 2013 2:52 PM A&E Feature

I could watch a different theatrical shorts program every week and be a very, very happy person. There’s a definite appeal to going into a single program for a series of shorter pieces that you just don’t get with the format of a single, longer .. more

Jun 11, 2011 4:17 AM Theater

  Pink Banana Theatre has, by now, developed a long history of staging some of the best, most progressive shorts programs in town. With work ranging from the experimental to the highly commercial, a Pink Banana shorts program usually manages to.. more

May 22, 2011 3:48 PM Theater

Journalist-coined terms like “nu-jazz” and “baroque pop” aren’t always as descriptive as they aim to be, but in the case of composer/guitarist Jason Seed, listeners would be hard-pressed to come up with a better one. As a one more

Dec 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In a weekend featuring a number of openings, local improv group adds to the list of theatre events with The Great American Summer Spectaculr-- a show featuring special young local comic Kevin Gerrity and Megan McGee of Broadminded and Ex Fabula... more

Jun 18, 2010 12:38 PM Theater

American journalist Charles Bowden's newest memoir is a rambling stream of consciousness that weaves his experiences as a young boy in a small town with his time spent running with heroin dealers in Mexico.

Jun 22, 2009 12:00 AM Books

A&E Feature

Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

I'm Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain'a? So listen, I'll be needing to beg your pardon this week on account of my time

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments

