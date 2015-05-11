RSS
Recap: Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally Got Intimate at the Riverside Theater
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally divulged the dirtiest details of their sex life during a night of song and comedy. more
May 11, 2015 11:00 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy
This Week in Milwaukee: May 7-13
Bob Dylan, Tech N9ne and Melt-Banana return to Milwaukee, while Nick Offerman shares a couple of shows with his wife. more
May 5, 2015 9:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Kings of Summer
Parents can be so annoying! And in the droll coming-of-age comedy The Kings of Summer, a trio of teenage boys acts out a boyish fantasy by escaping from home to the woods. Best friends Joe (Nick Robinson) and Patrick more
Jun 10, 2013 12:08 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
