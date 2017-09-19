Megumi Kanda
High Standards at Milwaukee Symphony's Season Opener
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra opened its new season this weekend under guest conductor Cristian Măcelaru, while the search for a new music director continues after Edo de Waart’s departure. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:59 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Itzhak Perlman with the Milwaukee Symphony
Recent programs by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra include concerts featuring Itzhak Perlman and guest conductor Cristian Macelaru more
May 5, 2015 8:39 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Berio’s Trippy ‘Sinfonia’
Avant garde ain’t what it used to be. Forty-five years ago it was still possible to shock and outrage a concert audience. Could that ever happen today? Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Luciano Berio’s wildy more
Mar 26, 2013 10:24 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO’s Rhapsody and Lincoln
There have been few major classical stars at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in recent seasons. The sell-out audience last Wednesday night was especially eager to hear legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman more
Jan 24, 2013 3:29 PM Rick Walters Classical Music