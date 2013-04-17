RSS

Meiji Cuisine

Meiji Cuisine (2503 Plaza Court, Waukesha) is a restaurant with two personalities—half Japanese restaurant and half Chinese. Hands-down, Meiji is one of the best places in the area for Sichuan food. This does not just mean twice- more

Apr 17, 2013 7:01 PM Dining Preview

Meiji Cuisine, located on Waukesha's northeast side, offers diners a split personality. Patrons will find two dining areas, separated by a bar. The first area specializes in Japanese food, featuring a sushi bar and a few hibachi tables. The... more

Aug 3, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

