New out on digital in June 2017. more

Jun 13, 2017 1:11 PM Home Movies

Mel Gibson returns as the director of Hacksaw Ridge, a movie that recounts the story of Desmond T. Doss, the World War II conscientious objector who received the Medal of Honor for bravely tending to wounded G.I.s on Okinawa. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:14 PM Film Reviews

Doctor Strange is a Marvel comic book film adaptation starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the title character—a renowned neurosurgeon robbed of his craft when his hands are damaged in a car accident. more

Nov 1, 2016 2:58 PM Film Clips

As revealed in the often-witty screenplay by writer John Michael McDonagh, Father James (Brendan Gleeson) is no ordinary Roman Catholic priest. A widower with a grown daughter, James is an empathetic, tolerant, enigmatic man threatened by a... more

Aug 14, 2014 5:37 PM Film Clips

Readership!Thispost marks the maiden voyage of Express Milwaukee’s new MKEart blog. Astradition dictates, be sure to break a bottle of champagne over the bow of yourcomputer.Afew words about what to expect are in order. As presently conceived,.. more

Nov 6, 2013 4:25 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

In the pair of emotionally contradictory images that open Mel Gibson’s Edge of Darkness, swollen corpses surfacing on a moonlit river are followed without pause by grainy home video of a little girl playing in the surf. A line is drawn betw... more

Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

