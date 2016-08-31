RSS
Mel Gordon
The Grisly Spectacle of the Grand Guignol
Thesickening splatter of Hostel or Texas Chainsaw Massacre has an ancestor. From1890s through the 1960s, a small but notorious Paris theater called the GrandGuignol set the stage for plays shocking both thematically and visual.. more
Aug 31, 2016 3:40 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Horizontal Collaboration: The Erotic World of Paris, 1920-1946 (Feral House), by Mel Gordon
As the 20th century began, Paris was a mecca not only for art but for sex—especially in manifestations hard to find elsewhere. Mel Gordon’s glibly fascinating, profusely illustrated account, Horizontal Collaboration: The Erotic World of Par... more
Sep 22, 2015 9:27 PM David Luhrssen Books
