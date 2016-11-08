Melissa Anderson
Danceworks is Available for ‘Take Out’ Throughout the New Season
Opening night generally ends a process, but Dance In or Take Out?, a collection of older dances and a premiere that opened Danceworks Performance Company’s season, begins one: The dancers plan to perform them, free and open to the public, a... more
Plugging into MTV
My date was surprised that Jason Powell is not a rock star, so perfectly does he look and sound the part in Plugged In, the wonderful Danceworks Performance Company more
Finding the Fun in ‘What’s So Funny?’
An array of skills and a generous sense of humor are on display in “What’s So Funny?,” an original variety show by Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and the comedy-improv group The Show. The evening includes... more
