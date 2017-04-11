Melissa Dorn Richards
Frank Juarez Opens Gallery in the Third Ward
Frank Juarez has moved into the Marshall Buildings sixth floor collective, Material Studios. more
Apr 11, 2017 4:14 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Frank Juarez Gallery Returns to Third Ward
After spending the last decade focusing his activities in Sheboygan, Frank Juarez is returning his art gallery to Milwaukee’s Third Ward—specifically to 207 E. Buffalo Street, Suite 600, where an inaugural exhibition opens with a reception ... more
Mar 28, 2017 1:59 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘Open Photography’ on display at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts
The Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA) formed in 2004 to foster appreciation and education on fine art photography in the Milwaukee area. Their newly opened exhibition at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts takes the theme “Open Photograp... more
Dec 8, 2015 7:20 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
CoPA's 9th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit and Other Art Previews
CoPAs 9th AnnualMidwest Juried Photography ExhibitThe Coalition ofPhotographic Arts – a.k.a. CoPA – is a group of Milwaukee area photographerswhose mission is “to develop appreciation, promote growth and support thecreation of photogr.. more
Dec 2, 2015 4:09 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Next Act’s ‘Four Places’ Reveals Complexity of Family
Next Act Theatre opens its season with Four Places, a family drama infused with dark comedy. On a nearly bare set, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich play a brother and sister driving together on their way to pick up their mother for lunch... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater