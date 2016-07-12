Melissa Mccarthy
Film Clips 7.14
The documentary Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words, uses archival film and video captured from Zappa’s concerts, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, through which director Thorsten Schütte depicts an irreverent, thought-p... more
Jul 12, 2016 3:44 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Melissa McCarthy is ‘The Boss’
Although the screenplay of The Boss is only sporadically funny (and is sometimes aggressively unfunny), Melissa McCarthy’s characterization of Trumpian Michelle Darnelle makes a memorable spectacle out of the “greed is good” ethos and sh... more
Apr 12, 2016 5:05 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
"Spy"
Spy is a hilarious spoof of the spy movie genre with a subtext of female empowerment. more
Jun 9, 2015 8:54 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Now Playing: June 5
Entourage R Picking up where the HBO series left off (2004-2011), the show’s entire cast returns for this film sequel. Adrian Grenier portrays movie star Vincent Chase, still loyal to his entou,Film clips more
Jun 5, 2015 4:52 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
St. Vincent
St. Vincent revolves around the unlikely relationship between a cantankerous old coot, Vincent McKenna (old pro Bill Murray), and a 12-year-old boy, Oliver Bronstein more
Oct 21, 2014 10:21 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips: June 27
On a roll following the estrogen-soaked hit Bridesmaids, director Paul Feig takes on this cop buddy project centered around two dysfunctional, yet effective, female operatives. In order to catch a ruthless drug lord more
Jun 27, 2013 5:59 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Feb. 5
When his credit suddenly goes south, middle-aged Sandy (Jason Bateman) learns his identity has been stolen. He tracks down the culprit 2,000 miles away in Miami. She's Diana (Melissa McCarthy), living high on the hog. The cops have neither ... more
Feb 5, 2013 11:29 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips