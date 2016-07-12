RSS

The documentary Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words, uses archival film and video captured from Zappa’s concerts, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, through which director Thorsten Schütte depicts an irreverent, thought-p... more

Jul 12, 2016 3:44 PM Film Clips

Although the screenplay of The Boss is only sporadically funny (and is sometimes aggressively unfunny), Melissa McCarthy’s characterization of Trumpian Michelle Darnelle makes a memorable spectacle out of the “greed is good” ethos and sh... more

Apr 12, 2016 5:05 PM Film Reviews

Spy is a hilarious spoof of the spy movie genre with a subtext of female empowerment. more

Jun 9, 2015 8:54 PM Film Reviews

Entourage Film

Entourage R Picking up where the HBO series left off (2004-2011), the show’s entire cast returns for this film sequel. Adrian Grenier portrays movie star Vincent Chase, still loyal to his entou,Film clips more

Jun 5, 2015 4:52 PM Film Clips

St. Vincent revolves around the unlikely relationship between a cantankerous old coot, Vincent McKenna (old pro Bill Murray), and a 12-year-old boy, Oliver Bronstein more

Oct 21, 2014 10:21 PM Film Reviews

On a roll following the estrogen-soaked hit Bridesmaids, director Paul Feig takes on this cop buddy project centered around two dysfunctional, yet effective, female operatives. In order to catch a ruthless drug lord more

Jun 27, 2013 5:59 PM Film Clips

When his credit suddenly goes south, middle-aged Sandy (Jason Bateman) learns his identity has been stolen. He tracks down the culprit 2,000 miles away in Miami. She's Diana (Melissa McCarthy), living high on the hog. The cops have neither ... more

Feb 5, 2013 11:29 PM Film Clips

