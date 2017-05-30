RSS
Melissa Tashjian
The March for Science Continues
Members of Milwaukee Area Science Advocates discuss their plan for an organization to encourage a more scientifically educated public. more
May 30, 2017 4:38 PM David Luhrssen News Features 3 Comments
Milwaukee Restaurants Work to Reduce Food Waste
Restaurants in Milwaukee are tackling food waste head on with many chefs and restaurant owners finding alternatives to throwing food in the trash because of their commitment to environmental concerns. more
May 23, 2017 4:36 PM Lacey Muszynski News Features
Heroes of the Week: Kompost Kids Volunteers
Founded about four years ago by Melissa Tashjian, the nonprofit Kompost Kids creates soil for community gardens out of food scraps collected from businesses and residents and educates the more
Aug 14, 2013 12:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
