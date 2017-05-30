RSS

Melissa Tashjian

milwaukeescience.jpg.jpe

Members of Milwaukee Area Science Advocates discuss their plan for an organization to encourage a more scientifically educated public. more

May 30, 2017 4:38 PM News Features 3 Comments

news1_compost.jpg.jpe

Restaurants in Milwaukee are tackling food waste head on with many chefs and restaurant owners finding alternatives to throwing food in the trash because of their commitment to environmental concerns. more

May 23, 2017 4:36 PM News Features

946664_464164087001062_36835719_n.jpg.jpe

Founded about four years ago by Melissa Tashjian, the nonprofit Kompost Kids creates soil for community gardens out of food scraps collected from businesses and residents and educates the more

Aug 14, 2013 12:47 AM Expresso

SOCIAL UPDATES