Melody Betts
Melody Betts with Uprooted this Month
Uprooted Theatre continues its cabaret series this month as it welcomes Chicago stage talent Melody Betts. The soprano’s performance will be a musical program illustrating the sturggles, joys and triumphs of a young actress pursuing her dreams. So.. more
Jan 4, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
UWM Theatre’s ‘Giants Have Us in Their Books’
UW-Milwaukee Department of Theatre staged a provocative and comic series of shorts with a one-week-only production José Rivera’s Giants Have Us In Their Books. more
Dec 9, 2014 11:08 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bluegrass Season
When the bluegrass sound hit in the mid-1940s, its popularity soon spread beyond the South. But the genre is still viewed as more of a seasonal enjoyment in the North.“It’s not as much of a year-round thing as in the South,” says Dale more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music