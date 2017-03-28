Melody Lopac
Truth and Lies in Village Playhouse's Fast-Moving 'Doll's House'
The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa includes this production of A Doll’s House, directed by Deanna Strasse, as part of its “Season of Women." Set in the second half of the 19th century, the play ... more
Mar 28, 2017 3:55 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Off-Book Players will Stage New York in West Allis
West Allis’ Off-Book Players will stage a production of David Rimmer’s New York. It’s a look at people trying to get on with their lives in the months after September 11th, 2001. Deanna Strasse directs a cast including Melody Lopac, Phil Ste.. more
Dec 23, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Colin O’Brien
Back in the 1960s, John Fahey and Leo Kottke uncovered a new dimension for guitar with very old roots in the rich soil of American music. Milwaukee guitarist Colin O’Brien has long been immersed in many varieties of old-time music. On Insid... more
Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews