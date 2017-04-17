Melt
The 1922 National Balloon Race: When the Milwaukee Journal Turned the Cream City into a Bunch of Balloonatics
There was apopular fascination in the U.S. in the 1920s with aviation and competitiveflying was, for a time, a sport that rivaled baseball, boxing and horseracingfor prominence in the collective American consciousness. While most of this w.. more
Apr 17, 2017 Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Is Milwaukee's Electronic Music Scene on the Brink of a Boom?
There’s more energy in Milwaukee’s electronic scene right now than there’s been in decades. The local label NiceFM is trying to seize the moment. more
Mar 7, 2017 Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, 2017
Comedians Jim Jefferies, Tom Segura and Quinn Dahle highlight a big week for stand-up comedy in Milwaukee. more
Jan 24, 2017 This Week in Milwaukee
Pressboard, Max Holiday, Victor Orozco, Hot Science and The Demix @ Quarters Rock N’ Roll Palace
Generous doses of acid house kept the crowd dancing at the most recent installment of Milwaukee’s long-running MELT concert series. more
Nov 28, 2016 Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 24-30
My Morning Jacket’s Jim James indulges his psychedelic side, while a bunch of local blues players get the old gang back together. more
Nov 22, 2016 This Week in Milwaukee
The MELT Music Series Marks its Return on Black Friday
Nov 15, 2016 Evan Rytlewski On Music
The CAUTION Music Series Looks to Give Overlooked Electronic Acts a Platform
Producer Tyler St Clair’s CAUTION, Milwaukee’s latest experimental electronic music series, aims to pick up where MELT left off. more
Mar 22, 2016 Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Demix Takes Some Time for Himself
The Demix put his long-running MELT electronic series on hold to focus on his solo output. more
Feb 2, 2016 Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
MELT w/ ZeroBeat, adoptahighway, The Demix, Night Hunter and Stratus @ Cactus Club
Some of Milwaukee's top outsider electronic artists came together for MELT's relaunch at the Cactus Club. more
Mar 30, 2015 Concert Reviews
The New adoptahighway Track Will Put the Chill in You
For all its weird edges, Barry Clark's adoptahighway began as a fairly tuneful project electronic project showcasing Clark's ear for warm, plush tones. But perhaps unsurprisingly for an artist who runs in Melt circles and has collaborated with ele.. more
Dec 9, 2013 Evan Rytlewski On Music
Man vs. Machine: Stagediver Makes Electronic Music the Slow Way
Tyler St Clair is doing damage control. His computer has just crapped out on him, and the timing couldn’t be more inconvenient, given that he has a show to play in two weeks and his other computer has just crashed more
Oct 23, 2013 Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Melt 29 w/ Lorn, Dolor, adoptahighway and The Demix @ Stonefly Brewing Company
Four Men with Laptops.Were subtitles things the organizer of the nigh-monthly Milwaukee Electronic & Experimental Music nights to give his diverse and sometimes revelatory event, the above would,Concert Reviews more
Sep 30, 2013 Concert Reviews
Night Flight @ Quarters Rock 'n' Roll Palace
A perfectly talented solo artist in her own right, Milwaukee's Stacian (aka Dania Luck) has been expanding as of late. You can still periodically find her on stage, coaxing serenely strange sounds from a battery of synths and drum machines.... more
Jun 18, 2012 Concert Reviews
MELT
This month the experimental Milwaukee electronica artist The Demix began curating MELT, a weekly Tuesday night music series at Mad Planet. Tonight’s sophomore installment of the series gives a sense of how eclectic each week promises to be. more
Jan 18, 2011 Today in Milwaukee
The Demix Launches a Weekly Electronic Music Series at Mad Planet
Jan 4, 2011 On Music
A Christmas Carol
For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more
Dec 19, 2010 Today in Milwaukee
Wild Oceans
Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every year, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolph... more
Feb 8, 2010 Today in Milwaukee
The Temples of Nadir
The latest production from Bay View’s fiercely independent Alchemist Theatre, The Temples of Nadir, is a drama written, directed and produced by Eric Theis. Set in Asheville, N.C., in 1889, the play centers around an African-American songwr... more
Apr 17, 2009 Today in Milwaukee