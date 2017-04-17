RSS

There was apopular fascination in the U.S. in the 1920s with aviation and competitiveflying was, for a time, a sport that rivaled baseball, boxing and horseracingfor prominence in the collective American consciousness. While most of this w.. more

Apr 17, 2017 8:46 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

There’s more energy in Milwaukee’s electronic scene right now than there’s been in decades. The local label NiceFM is trying to seize the moment. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:57 PM Music Feature

Comedians Jim Jefferies, Tom Segura and Quinn Dahle highlight a big week for stand-up comedy in Milwaukee. more

Jan 24, 2017 4:10 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Generous doses of acid house kept the crowd dancing at the most recent installment of Milwaukee’s long-running MELT concert series. more

Nov 28, 2016 10:16 AM Concert Reviews

My Morning Jacket’s Jim James indulges his psychedelic side, while a bunch of local blues players get the old gang back together. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Nov 15, 2016 3:51 PM On Music

Producer Tyler St Clair’s CAUTION, Milwaukee’s latest experimental electronic music series, aims to pick up where MELT left off. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:26 PM Local Music

The Demix put his long-running MELT electronic series on hold to focus on his solo output. more

Feb 2, 2016 4:56 PM Music Feature

Some of Milwaukee's top outsider electronic artists came together for MELT's relaunch at the Cactus Club. more

Mar 30, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

For all its weird edges, Barry Clark's adoptahighway began as a fairly tuneful project electronic project showcasing Clark's ear for warm, plush tones. But perhaps unsurprisingly for an artist who runs in Melt circles and has collaborated with ele.. more

Dec 9, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

Tyler St Clair is doing damage control. His computer has just crapped out on him, and the timing couldn’t be more inconvenient, given that he has a show to play in two weeks and his other computer has just crashed more

Oct 23, 2013 1:05 AM Local Music

Four Men with Laptops.Were subtitles things the organizer of the nigh-monthly Milwaukee Electronic & Experimental Music nights to give his diverse and sometimes revelatory event, the above would,Concert Reviews more

Sep 30, 2013 11:14 AM Concert Reviews

A perfectly talented solo artist in her own right, Milwaukee's Stacian (aka Dania Luck) has been expanding as of late. You can still periodically find her on stage, coaxing serenely strange sounds from a battery of synths and drum machines.... more

Jun 18, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

This month the experimental Milwaukee electronica artist The Demix began curating MELT, a weekly Tuesday night music series at Mad Planet. Tonight’s sophomore installment of the series gives a sense of how eclectic each week promises to be. more

Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jan 4, 2011 6:01 PM On Music

For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more

Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every year, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolph... more

Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The latest production from Bay View’s fiercely independent Alchemist Theatre, The Temples of Nadir, is a drama written, directed and produced by Eric Theis. Set in Asheville, N.C., in 1889, the play centers around an African-American songwr... more

Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

