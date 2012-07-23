Melvin
Time to sell - but will they?
For weeks we've been hearing about how the first nine games out of the All-Star Break were the most important of the Brewers season. While many fans were ready to give up on the Brewers more than a few weeks ago, there were those who felt that if .. more
Jul 23, 2012
Zack Greinke scratched from his next start
The problem with an 8kknd hour school day and an hour commute home means that I'm way, way late on this news and now there's way more speculation than there is news.Here's what I know: Zack Greinke has been scratched from his Wednesday start agai.. more
Jul 16, 2012
Brewers extend Melvin, Roenicke
The Brewers announced on Tuesday that they extended the contracts of General Manager Doug Melvin and manager Ron Roenicke.Roenicke's contract now extends through 2014, with a club option for 2015. Melvin's contact runs through 2015.Melvin's new .. more
May 9, 2012
Doug Melvin to be inducted into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame
Brewers GM Doug Melvin was named today as one this year's class to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.The other memebers of the class are Rusty Staub, Rheal Cornier and the 2011 Team Canada Senior National Team.The ceremony will .. more
Feb 7, 2012
Craig Counsell retires, joins Brewers front office
After a career that spanned parts of 16 major league seasons, Craig Counsell hung up his spikes and was announced as the newest member of the Brewers front office.Counsell now carries the title Special Assistant to the GM. Both he and Doug Melvin.. more
Jan 18, 2012
Brewers win rights to negotiate with Japanese OF Aoki
I'll admit right off the bat that I'm not positive of the details of what it takes to sign a Japanese player. I do know that you bid for the right to negotiate with them and that bid would go to his parent club in Japan. What I'm not clear on is.. more
Dec 18, 2011
K-Rod reportedly accepting arbitration; Brewers screwed
The Brewers offered set-up man and former closer Francisco Rodriguez arbitration with the expectation that he would decline. He voiced displeasure last season about only being used in the set-up role and was known to be hoping to return to the clo.. more
Dec 8, 2011
Jerry Hairston, Jr. signs with Dodgers
Well Doug Melvin has been saying for a couple of weeks that they were hoping to re-sign Jerry Hairston, Jr, but apparently it wasn't meant to be. Hairston, Jr signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers today. Most thin.. more
Dec 6, 2011
Brewers and trade deadline
As the trade deadline looms, JS' Tom Haudricourt reports that Doug Melvin is working the phones, even on off days, trying to see what the market is like.Most fans are expecting the Brewers to be looking for a replacement short stop for Yuniesky B.. more
Jul 26, 2011
Brewers trade for Francisco Rodriguez
Just moments after the end of the All-Star Game, news broke that Dealin' Doug Melvin was at it again and had added Mets closer Francisco Rodriguez (K-Rod).Details of the trade so far are sketchy - the Brewers traded 2 players to be named later (P.. more
Jul 13, 2011
Brewers add reliever Saito
One of the pieces still missing from the Brewers was a solid 8th inning set-up man to get the game to John Axford in the 9th. Today, the Brewers signed veteran reliever Takaski Saito to fill that role. The signing has been confimed by Doug Mel.. more
Dec 27, 2010
Brewers trade for Greinke
It was first reported over at Bernie's Crew but now has been confirmed by multiple sources that the Brewers have traded Alcides Escober, Jake Odorizzi, Lorenzo Cain and a Player To Be Named Later (PTBNL) to the Kansas City Royals for Zach Greinke,.. more
Dec 19, 2010
Brewers Trade Lawrie for Marcum
It's being reported that the Brewers will be sending their #1 prospect to Toronto for starting pitcher Shaun Marcum. Marcum was 13-8 with a 3.64 earned run average in 31 starts last season. He was a middling 87-90 MPH fast ball and relies on an a.. more
Dec 6, 2010
Brewers make it official
From Brewers.com:It's official: Ron Roenicke is the next Milwaukee Brewers field managerRon Roenicke has 643 games of managing experience over six Minor League seasons. (AP) The Milwaukee Brewers today named Ron Roenicke manager. Roenicke, 54, s.. more
Nov 4, 2010
Rumor Mill: Brewers hire Roenicke
It's the third time in about a month that we have a rumor that the Brewers have hired a manager. This time the source is a writer for a Chicago newspaper who's last claim to fame was a Twitter meltdown on all things Minnesotan. Once again it's s.. more
Nov 2, 2010
Brewers' Managerial Search Narrows
The J-S is reporting that GM Doug Melvin has narrowed his search to four candidates, who will go through a second round of interviews with him and owner Mark Attanasio.Melvin confirmed that he's talked to eight candidates but will not name names... more
Oct 21, 2010
Doug Melvin puts down Brenly rumors
From Journal-Sentinel's Tom Haudricourt's Twitter: "Brewers GM Doug Melvin just denied the report that Bob Brenly will be the next manger. Said he hasn't interviewed anybody. So false alarm." "Melvin had this to say about Brenly rumor: 'Unless som.. more
Oct 6, 2010
Brewers looking at Brenly?
Can't link Twitter from work, but 1250 AM's Doug Russell is reporting that a source says "Bob Brenly is close to agreeing to become the next Brewers Manager." Brenly in the past has compared Miller Park to minor league stadiums and two seasons a.. more
Oct 6, 2010
Brewers finally release Suppan
With his $10 million contract hanging around our necks, Doug Melvin and Mark Attanasio seemed to be hoping for a miracle resurgence from Jeff Suppan this season. When it didn't happen, they didn't seem to know what to do with themselves - or him. .. more
Jun 7, 2010
Star Wars Extravaganza
