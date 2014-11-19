RSS

Membership

bobbleheads_digitalrender.jpg.jpe

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Milwaukee may become home to the world’s largest collectionof bobbleheads! Co-founders of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, CEO Phil Sklarand President Brad Novak, announced their intention to establish a physical bobbleheadmuseu.. more

Nov 19, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

dinner lab.jpg.jpe

Founded only a couple of years ago by Brian Bordainick, thepop-up dinners of Dinner Lab have gained massive popularity in NOLA and thecities it has already expanded to, including New York, Chicago and SanFrancisco. “Dinner Lab was just an idea .. more

Jul 22, 2014 10:18 AM Around MKE 3 Comments

blogimage10958.jpe

The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 19, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES