Membership
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame in Milwaukee
Milwaukee may become home to the world’s largest collectionof bobbleheads! Co-founders of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, CEO Phil Sklarand President Brad Novak, announced their intention to establish a physical bobbleheadmuseu.. more
Nov 19, 2014 7:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Dinner Lab Prepares to Make Its Milwaukee Debut
Founded only a couple of years ago by Brian Bordainick, thepop-up dinners of Dinner Lab have gained massive popularity in NOLA and thecities it has already expanded to, including New York, Chicago and SanFrancisco. “Dinner Lab was just an idea .. more
Jul 22, 2014 10:18 AM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 3 Comments
Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now
The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 19, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee