Memoirs

vonalexanderc2.jpg.jpe

By the summer of 2015, things were going well for Vonny Del Fresco. His singles were drawing more ears than ever, he was attracting strong press from both inside and outside of the city and he’d jus, more

Jan 31, 2017 4:31 PM Music Feature

onmusic_vonnydelfresco.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy of the artist

Up-and-coming Milwaukee rapper Vonny Del Fresco is putting the final touches on his debut album Memoirs , which should be out this spring. With so many young rappers in the city announcing themselves loudly right now, Del Fresco stands out by opti.. more

Mar 12, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage18755.jpe

From the Memoirs of a Non-Enemy Combatant (Viking Adult) is Alex Gilvarry's fictional indictment of Homeland Security's post-9/11 paranoia. The book's hero, Boyet (“Boy”) Hernandez, is a rising star in the gossamer world of haut more

May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage11367.jpe

Cage the Elephant took its name from the Hindu religion’s symbol of the elephant as goodness and positive energy. They liked the idea of being able to channel or “cage” that energy. It’s a mantra that has proven successful for this more

Jun 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Onecanhardly say th Guys on Ice ,Books more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Books

