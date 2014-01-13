RSS

Memorial

rosenblum.jpg.jpe

It was with a heavy heart that we learned this weekend that Dr. Martin Jack Rosenblum, a poet, rock 'n' roll historian, popular UWM lecturer and frequent Shepherd Express contributor, died in his sleep at age 67. He left an unmeasurable impression.. more

Jan 13, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage18978.jpe

More than 180 artists will display their works to tens of thousands of visitors at this year's Lakefront Festival of Arts, which raises funds for the Milwaukee Art Museum. Attendees may purchase much of the art on display, which includes..... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage18803.jpe

Considering that Lest We Forget grew out of a Facebook page designed to allow people to share memories and photos of departed members of the Milwaukee music scene, the end result was fairly astonishing. It's rare that an event comes along t... more

May 28, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 3 Comments

blogimage9863.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks have had some downtime since their victory over the New Jersey Nets last Wednesday. Tonight they’ll return to the court for a 7 p.m. game against the Houston Rockets. more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES