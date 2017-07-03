RSS

Memories Ballroom

Memories Dinner Theater cooks up A Crock of Schnitzel, Boozy Bard sticks it to Julius Caesar, and we wish “Bon Voyage!" to the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra as it departs for Argentina and Uruguay—but not before the MYSO performs tw... more

Jul 3, 2017 11:01 AM Performing Arts Weekly

Memories Dinner Theater performs Sam Bobrick’s The Psychic, which revolves around struggling mystery writer Adam Webster who needs money to cover his bills, and fast. Mayhem ensures when he uncovers a real-life murder mystery more

Aug 9, 2016 4:21 PM Theater

Memories Dinner Theater has the right idea with Door to Door. Take mom to a dinner theater show about motherhood. Sounds like a nice evening, actually. Not too much to worry about with dinner and a show both in the same spot. The fact that it’.. more

May 3, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

