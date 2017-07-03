Memories Ballroom
Performing Arts Weekly: July 6-12, 2017
Memories Dinner Theater cooks up A Crock of Schnitzel, Boozy Bard sticks it to Julius Caesar, and we wish “Bon Voyage!" to the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra as it departs for Argentina and Uruguay—but not before the MYSO performs tw... more
Jul 3, 2017 11:01 AM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Sam Bobrick’s ‘The Psychic’
Memories Dinner Theater performs Sam Bobrick’s The Psychic, which revolves around struggling mystery writer Adam Webster who needs money to cover his bills, and fast. Mayhem ensures when he uncovers a real-life murder mystery more
A Tribute to Mothers
Memories Dinner Theater has the right idea with Door to Door. Take mom to a dinner theater show about motherhood. Sounds like a nice evening, actually. Not too much to worry about with dinner and a show both in the same spot. The fact that it’.. more
May 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Please Vote on Nov. 2
We’re asking you to vote on Nov. 2.The last election for president brought a lot of hope for change in the way Washington—and politics in general—works. But democracy is a very messy process, especially in the American system of govern more
Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Around MKE 8 Comments