Memories Dinner Theater

Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa presents everyone’s stories are true; 5 Blue-Haired Ladies Sitting on a Green Park Bench comes to Memories Dinner Theater; Next Act hosts The Comedy of Othello…Kinda Sorta; Alchemist Theatre presents Fool For ... more

Aug 8, 2017 12:54 AM Performing Arts Weekly

New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Performing Arts Weekly

A writer puts a sign in his window advertising psychic readings for $25. The sign draws a number of people into the man’s life including a gangster by the name of Johnny Bubbles. Naturally, it’s a weird, little contemporary comedy by Sam B.. more

Jun 18, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

I overheard someone self-identifying as a screenwriter last night. Every time I hear someone refer to themselves as a screenwriter, I hear the voice of Tony Shalhoub from Barton Fink-- the Cohen Brothers movie about a screenwriter. At one .. more

Jun 1, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Memories Dinner Theater has the right idea with Door to Door. Take mom to a dinner theater show about motherhood. Sounds like a nice evening, actually. Not too much to worry about with dinner and a show both in the same spot. The fact that it’.. more

May 3, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Murdered to Death.  It’s a spoof of ’30s Agatha Christie that debuted just over 20 years ago. Since then, Peter Gordon’s fun murder/mystery comedy has found its way to a number of stages. The latest local manifestation of the comedy makes .. more

Oct 14, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Sometimes you’re onstage performing. Sometimes you’re onstage performing for people at dinner tables. This month, Memories Dinner Theater will be hosting auditions for its upcoming production of the holiday musical An L.M. Montgomery Chistma.. more

Aug 16, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Jeff Daniels’ Escanaba In Da Moonlight is one of a few prominent comedies celebrating life in rural Wisconsin. Like Guys on Ice , the show has been produced all over the country and continues to be quite popular. I personally love these shows beca.. more

Mar 10, 2015 2:16 PM Theater

MemoriesDinner Theater in port Washington is hosting auditions for its upcoming season.The season includes three comedies. Harris Cashes Out (Oct. 31– Nov. 9) is the story of a down-on-his-luck composer andlyricist who encounters a woman livin.. more

Aug 5, 2014 9:32 AM Theater

It’s Pink Banana Theatre’s One Acts Festival season again! This year’s theme: “The Honeymoon is Over.” More than 160 plays—the most the theater has ever received—were submitted from all over the country and Pink Banana chose eight unique... more

May 30, 2014 2:00 AM Theater

"Money! Like manure, you've got to spread it around to make things grow!"Does that sound like Washington D.C.'s philosophy for the past two or three years? Or decades for that matter? more

Apr 6, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

By the time of The Slider’s release in 1972, David Bowie (aka Ziggy Stardust) had absorbed T. Rex’s fey extraterrestrial vibe, and the band’s glam rock main man, Marc Bolan, had already passed his creative peak. But even though The Slide more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

We’re asking you to vote on Nov. 2.The last election for president brought a lot of hope for change in the way Washington—and politics in general—works. But democracy is a very messy process, especially in the American system of govern more

Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 8 Comments

Welcome Home: Milwaukee Chapter 102 of Veterans for Peace (VFP) hosted a lively fund-raiser at Derry Hegarty’s Irish Pub, complete with a raffle and entertainment to benefit Milwaukee’s homeless veterans. The event drew former military pers... more

Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

A Waukesha-based singer-songwriter and drummer with an affinity for the sounds of world music, Scott Berendt largely performs solo these days, but a few years ago he reconnected with his longtime former band The Us Project, a loose collecti... more

Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sometimes the allure of sports lies not in flawless execution but the excruciating difficulty of performing the basics under pressure. The times when the analysts say, "Well, it wasn't pretty, but…"Take last week. Soccer's World Cup sho more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

