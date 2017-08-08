Memories Dinner Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 10-16, 2017
Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa presents everyone’s stories are true; 5 Blue-Haired Ladies Sitting on a Green Park Bench comes to Memories Dinner Theater; Next Act hosts The Comedy of Othello…Kinda Sorta; Alchemist Theatre presents Fool For ... more
Aug 8, 2017 12:54 AM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Performing Arts Weekly 9.15
New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Lead Psychic Auditions
A writer puts a sign in his window advertising psychic readings for $25. The sign draws a number of people into the man’s life including a gangster by the name of Johnny Bubbles. Naturally, it’s a weird, little contemporary comedy by Sam B.. more
Jun 18, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Moonlight, Magnolias and Dinner
I overheard someone self-identifying as a screenwriter last night. Every time I hear someone refer to themselves as a screenwriter, I hear the voice of Tony Shalhoub from Barton Fink-- the Cohen Brothers movie about a screenwriter. At one .. more
Jun 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Tribute to Mothers
Memories Dinner Theater has the right idea with Door to Door. Take mom to a dinner theater show about motherhood. Sounds like a nice evening, actually. Not too much to worry about with dinner and a show both in the same spot. The fact that it’.. more
May 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Murdered to Death with Memories at Dinner
Murdered to Death. It’s a spoof of ’30s Agatha Christie that debuted just over 20 years ago. Since then, Peter Gordon’s fun murder/mystery comedy has found its way to a number of stages. The latest local manifestation of the comedy makes .. more
Oct 14, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for its Christmas Show and Murdered To Death
Sometimes you’re onstage performing. Sometimes you’re onstage performing for people at dinner tables. This month, Memories Dinner Theater will be hosting auditions for its upcoming production of the holiday musical An L.M. Montgomery Chistma.. more
Aug 16, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Watching Deer Hunters Over Dinner
Jeff Daniels’ Escanaba In Da Moonlight is one of a few prominent comedies celebrating life in rural Wisconsin. Like Guys on Ice , the show has been produced all over the country and continues to be quite popular. I personally love these shows beca.. more
Mar 10, 2015 2:16 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dinner Theater Auditions
MemoriesDinner Theater in port Washington is hosting auditions for its upcoming season.The season includes three comedies. Harris Cashes Out (Oct. 31– Nov. 9) is the story of a down-on-his-luck composer andlyricist who encounters a woman livin.. more
Aug 5, 2014 9:32 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bringing Together Eight Original Plays
It’s Pink Banana Theatre’s One Acts Festival season again! This year’s theme: “The Honeymoon is Over.” More than 160 plays—the most the theater has ever received—were submitted from all over the country and Pink Banana chose eight unique... more
May 30, 2014 2:00 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Memories 'Spreads it Around'
"Money! Like manure, you've got to spread it around to make things grow!"Does that sound like Washington D.C.'s philosophy for the past two or three years? Or decades for that matter? more
Apr 6, 2011 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge A&E Feature
T. Rex
By the time of The Slider’s release in 1972, David Bowie (aka Ziggy Stardust) had absorbed T. Rex’s fey extraterrestrial vibe, and the band’s glam rock main man, Marc Bolan, had already passed his creative peak. But even though The Slide more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
My Name is Asher Lev
Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Please Vote on Nov. 2
We’re asking you to vote on Nov. 2.The last election for president brought a lot of hope for change in the way Washington—and politics in general—works. But democracy is a very messy process, especially in the American system of govern more
Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Around MKE 8 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Welcome Home: Milwaukee Chapter 102 of Veterans for Peace (VFP) hosted a lively fund-raiser at Derry Hegarty’s Irish Pub, complete with a raffle and entertainment to benefit Milwaukee’s homeless veterans. The event drew former military pers... more
Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Scott Berendt and The Us Project
A Waukesha-based singer-songwriter and drummer with an affinity for the sounds of world music, Scott Berendt largely performs solo these days, but a few years ago he reconnected with his longtime former band The Us Project, a loose collecti... more
Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Agony of the Feet, the Pluck of the Irish
Sometimes the allure of sports lies not in flawless execution but the excruciating difficulty of performing the basics under pressure. The times when the analysts say, "Well, it wasn't pretty, but…"Take last week. Soccer's World Cup sho more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports