Memories
War Horse Arrives with a Truschinski
Dec 25, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Just Announced: Regina Spektor and Taking Back Sunday Coming This October
Quirky singer-songwriter Regina Spektor will play the Riverside Theater on Saturday, Oct. 20, the venue announced today. She\'ll be touring behind her typically whimsical sixth album, <em>What We Saw from the Cheap Seats</em>, which she released t.. more
Aug 6, 2012 2:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Memories’ Cast Tries to Rescue ‘Baggage’
Memories Dinner Theater begins 2010 with the Midwest premiere of Sam Bobrick’s Baggage. The title has more than one meaning, referring not only to a mix-up of luggage at the airport, but also the emotional impediments we tend to carry throu... more
Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge Theater 1 Comments
75 Years of Memories
OK, soit’s not “new” at 75 years, but it didn’t always bear the n SomeEnchanted Evening ,A&E Feature more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge A&E Feature