Mengjun Chen

dance_milwaukeeballet2.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

For the fourth year, Milwaukee Ballet’s pre-professional company MBII and the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center offered a unique program of legendary ballets and worthy world premieres beautifully costumed and staged in a hall small en... more

Jan 27, 2015 9:45 PM Classical Music

dancepreview_ballet_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

The annual performance by Milwaukee Ballet’s so-called second company, MBII, at the South Milwaukee Performing Art Center, has become a much-anticipated event. This year’s program opens with Chopiniana, the legendary one-act “pure ballet x9... more

Jan 13, 2015 9:05 PM Classical Music

aegateway_nutcracker.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Milwaukee Ballet brings back its holiday classic, The Nutcracker. Artistic Director Michael Pink’s version revitalizes Tchaikovsky’s classic score to tell the timeless tale of Clara, a young girl whose Christmas is transformed when she rece... more

Dec 9, 2014 7:26 PM A&E Feature

dance.jpg.jpe

Like a proud father, Michael Pink opened his company’s Winter Series with an unannounced curtain raiser. MBII, Milwaukee Ballet’s 20 young professionals more

Feb 18, 2014 8:41 PM Classical Music

