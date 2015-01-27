Mengjun Chen
MBII Brings Old and New to South Milwaukee PAC
For the fourth year, Milwaukee Ballet’s pre-professional company MBII and the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center offered a unique program of legendary ballets and worthy world premieres beautifully costumed and staged in a hall small en... more
Jan 27, 2015 9:45 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Ballet at South Milwaukee PAC
The annual performance by Milwaukee Ballet’s so-called second company, MBII, at the South Milwaukee Performing Art Center, has become a much-anticipated event. This year’s program opens with Chopiniana, the legendary one-act “pure ballet x9... more
Jan 13, 2015 9:05 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Holiday Favorite Returns to Milwaukee Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet brings back its holiday classic, The Nutcracker. Artistic Director Michael Pink’s version revitalizes Tchaikovsky’s classic score to tell the timeless tale of Clara, a young girl whose Christmas is transformed when she rece... more
Dec 9, 2014 7:26 PM Maddy Kennedy A&E Feature
Milwaukee Ballet’s Triumphant Winter Series
Like a proud father, Michael Pink opened his company’s Winter Series with an unannounced curtain raiser. MBII, Milwaukee Ballet’s 20 young professionals more
Feb 18, 2014 8:41 PM John Schneider Classical Music