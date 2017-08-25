Menomonee Falls
Grate Modern Mac and Cheese Set to Open in Menomonee Falls Next Week
The quickly developing Whitestone Station in Menomonee Falls will add another destination next week as Grate Modern Mac and Cheese, a fast-casual concept from Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, opens its doors on Tuesday, Aug. 29. more
Aug 25, 2017 7:29 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Mulan Jr. Auditions
A large cast of children between the ages of 7 and 15 is needed for a live stage adaptation of the Disney animated musical Mulan. The film that brought ancient China to life with a modern western sensibility wasn’t a huge hit for Disney, but the.. more
Sep 5, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions Looking for a Musical Messiah
Falls Patio Players will be holding auditions in August for an upcoming production of Godspell. Heidi Salter directs the show, which will be staged early this coming October. A show featuring tunes inspired by a variety of moods from pop to .. more
Jun 30, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'Hairspray' with the Falls Patio Players
Based on John Waters’ 1988 film, the retro musical comedy Hairspray is one of those one kind of wishes came out before it was retro. Set in Baltimore in 1962, it tells the story of an overweight girl who manages to make it onto a popular dance sho.. more
Apr 24, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
UberDork Café
Located in Menomonee Falls, UberDork Café (N89W16750 Appleton Ave.) opened its doors Oct. 30. Proprietor Natali Heussenvisioned an all ages creative center where people can work on craft projects,play games, and learn new skills. “Eat, game, pl.. more
Dec 9, 2014 3:19 PM Tea Krulos Around MKE
A Murder Is Announced In Menomonee Falls
Earlynext month, the Falls Patio Players present Agatha Christie’s AMurder Is Announced. The Leslie Darbon adaptation of the 1950 crimenovel features the beloved Miss Marple in a cozy residential setting. It wasChristie’s 50th book. It was qui.. more
Sep 9, 2014 9:10 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Twitter Fiction
Julie Brandenburg has been a musical presence in Milwaukee for years, playing keyboards and leading alternative-progressive rock bands such as True Heart Susie and The Julie B Well. Recent years have found her composing music in a contempor... more
Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Stornoway’s Songs From the Seaside
Sometimes it takes a journey into untamed seas to discover riches, while other times treasures can mysteriously wash ashore. When it comes to creating music for the U.K. band Stornoway, named after the Scottish seaside town, there are count... more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Music Feature
The National w/ The Antlers
For years The National was one of indie-rock’s most infamous also-rans, the band that slipped under the radar of critics and listeners alike, but by 2007, when the group released its acclaimed album Boxer , the masses had begun to take more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Charles Allis Explores Interplay of New, Old Media
For most Americans, technology permeates everyday life via e-mails, text messages and voice messages on iPads, iPods, iPhones and miniscule laptops. It’s all about faster, lighter and smaller, especially when compared to vintage mechanisms ... more
Jul 12, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Fiesta Cubana with Omara Portuondo & Band (EuroArts)
Cuba remained a musical enigma for most Americans for decades until 1997, when guitarist Ry Cooder introduced the Buena Vista Social Club, a group of the island nation’s most influential performers who brought the sounds of Cuba to life for... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Album Reviews
The Sweetest Swing in Baseball
It’s an unlikely premise for a comedy: A charismatic artist ends up in a psych ward after a notably bad gallery show, having attempted suicide. When she realizes that her health insurance won’t allow her to stay in the hospital for more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee