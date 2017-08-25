RSS

Menomonee Falls

The quickly developing Whitestone Station in Menomonee Falls will add another destination next week as Grate Modern Mac and Cheese, a fast-casual concept from Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, opens its doors on Tuesday, Aug. 29. more

Aug 25, 2017 7:29 PM Around MKE

A large cast of children between the ages of 7 and 15 is needed for a live stage adaptation of the Disney animated musical Mulan. The film that brought ancient China to life with a modern western sensibility wasn’t a huge hit for Disney, but the.. more

Sep 5, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Falls Patio Players will be holding auditions in August for an upcoming production of Godspell. Heidi Salter directs the show, which will be staged early this coming October. A show featuring tunes inspired by a variety of moods from pop to .. more

Jun 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Based on John Waters’ 1988 film, the retro musical comedy Hairspray is one of those one kind of wishes came out before it was retro. Set in Baltimore in 1962, it tells the story of an overweight girl who manages to make it onto a popular dance sho.. more

Apr 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Located in Menomonee Falls, UberDork Café (N89W16750 Appleton Ave.) opened its doors Oct. 30. Proprietor Natali Heussenvisioned an all ages creative center where people can work on craft projects,play games, and learn new skills. “Eat, game, pl.. more

Dec 9, 2014 3:19 PM Around MKE

Earlynext month, the Falls Patio Players present Agatha Christie’s AMurder Is Announced. The Leslie Darbon adaptation of the 1950 crimenovel features the beloved Miss Marple in a cozy residential setting. It wasChristie’s 50th book. It was qui.. more

Sep 9, 2014 9:10 AM Theater

Julie Brandenburg has been a musical presence in Milwaukee for years, playing keyboards and leading alternative-progressive rock bands such as True Heart Susie and The Julie B Well. Recent years have found her composing music in a contempor... more

Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Sometimes it takes a journey into untamed seas to discover riches, while other times treasures can mysteriously wash ashore. When it comes to creating music for the U.K. band Stornoway, named after the Scottish seaside town, there are count... more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

For years The National was one of indie-rock’s most infamous also-rans, the band that slipped under the radar of critics and listeners alike, but by 2007, when the group released its acclaimed album Boxer , the masses had begun to take more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For most Americans, technology permeates everyday life via e-mails, text messages and voice messages on iPads, iPods, iPhones and miniscule laptops. It’s all about faster, lighter and smaller, especially when compared to vintage mechanisms ... more

Jul 12, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Cuba remained a musical enigma for most Americans for decades until 1997, when guitarist Ry Cooder introduced the Buena Vista Social Club, a group of the island nation’s most influential performers who brought the sounds of Cuba to life for... more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

It’s an unlikely premise for a comedy: A charismatic artist ends up in a psych ward after a notably bad gallery show, having attempted suicide. When she realizes that her health insurance won’t allow her to stay in the hospital for more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

