Menomonee River Valley
Art off the Beaten Track
On Aug. 15, the Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail will be leading a leisurely two-mile stroll along the trail to highlight public art found along the way. Similar events continue into September. more
Aug 11, 2015 6:23 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Art in the Age of the Anthropocene
“Eddee Daniel: A Year in the Valley,” May 29 through July 11 at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts, is a display of photos documenting the revitalization underway in the Menomonee Valley. more
May 26, 2015 7:08 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
R.I.P. Bill Faust, Founder of Bay View's Faust Music
William "Bill Faust" Regalado, founder of Bay View's Faust Music, passed away peacefully earlier this month, according to an obituary notice published today. Faust, who ran the South Side drum center for more than 50 years, was 83.Generations of M.. more
Oct 21, 2013 1:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Leading Ladies With Bay Players
Ken Ludwig's comedy Leading Ladies is fun. It's a vintage farce written not to long ago about a couple of actors who wind up having to dress in drag to make some money via an elderly woman on her death bed and a will . . . the show recently ha.. more
Sep 28, 2011 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Milwaukee Packers
According to Paul E.Geib, author of a 1994 Wisconsin Magazineof History article called & Wisconsin Magazineof History ,Milwaukee Color more
Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 1 Comments
Short Orders (Sobelman's Tallgrass Grill)
Thename Sobelman’s Tallgrass Grill (1952 N. Farwell Ave.) will ring a bellwith anyone who loves a good hamburger. In the ’90s, Dave Sobelmantransformed his namesake bar at the rim of the M,Dining Out more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 3 Comments