RSS

Menomonee Valley

news2_larrywitzling.jpg.jpe

An appreciation of Larry Witzling’s contributions to urban design in Milwaukee. more

Jun 13, 2017 4:57 PM News Features

tom barrett.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, April 5, Tom Barrett will be on the ballot for his fourth term as Milwaukee mayor. Seemingly amiable and easy-going on the surface, in recent years he’s become more aggressive on implementing his agenda items despite stiff oppos... more

Mar 8, 2016 4:48 PM News Features 1 Comments

nature neil staeck flickr cc.jpg.jpe

Neil Staeck, Flickr CC

Aug 7, 2015 2:23 PM Around MKE

bucks.jpg.jpe

Being responsible for the entire future of NBA basketball in Milwaukee is a lot to put on the shoulders of even an outstanding young player like Jabari Parker, but, believe it or not, a lot more more

Jul 2, 2014 5:32 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

offcuff.jpg.jpe

When you walk into Tiny Green Trees (717 S. 37th St.), you feel at home. The cozy nook welcomes you with soothing earth-toned décor accentuated by natural light pouring in through the center’s large bay windows. Opened last December by Kell... more

Mar 25, 2014 11:16 PM Off the Cuff

redsilk2.jpg.jpe

A newborn park in the center of Milwaukee is the dramatic setting for Acts of Wilderness, a new site-specific spectacle that Debra Loewen and her Wild Space Dance Company will present on Sept more

Sep 20, 2013 12:34 AM Classical Music

county grounds 111.jpg.jpe

Preliminary results conducted by a UW-Milwaukee researcher show that “green infrastructure” has boosted property values in Milwaukee.According to researcher Kate Madison more

Apr 30, 2013 10:24 PM News Features

blogimage19659.jpe

The Vecchio Entertainment Group, owned by local entrepreneur Russ Davis, offers the city a series of diverse locations and dining options. The group's ventures include Hubbard Park Lodge (Friday fish fries and Sunday brunch), Lakefront Bre... more

Aug 24, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19576.jpe

It's just a typical day in the Menomonee Valley. Just a few steps from Canal Street... more

Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

On the Boulevard: A delightful evening of words and wine —“Verse and Vino”—raised funds for the irrepressible Boulevard Theatre, celebrating its “first” 26 years. The expansively beautiful Zimmerman Architectural Studio more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage18274.jpe

This Friday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers' home park will be the site of the biggest party in the state... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Yeah yeah, as last week I was not able to whip out a full-blown essay for having to run to the doctor’s so’s to have a swatch of moss removed from my right pectoral, spr more

Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

In the Menomonee Valley, the only remnants of the land's rich history as one of the natio On-Sight, Menomonee Valley ,Classical Music/Dance more

Sep 16, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage2746.jpe

In2006 Harley-Davidson delivered the kind of strapping spectacle onlyMilwaukee’s motor company could muster: It broke ground on the site ofits new museum using a sportster motor bike mounted by a track-racingchampion. That knack for flair culmina... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES