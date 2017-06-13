Menomonee Valley
Community-Driven Urban Design
An appreciation of Larry Witzling’s contributions to urban design in Milwaukee. more
Jun 13, 2017 4:57 PM Matthew J. Prigge News Features
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Crime, Jobs and Neighborhood Development
On Tuesday, April 5, Tom Barrett will be on the ballot for his fourth term as Milwaukee mayor. Seemingly amiable and easy-going on the surface, in recent years he’s become more aggressive on implementing his agenda items despite stiff oppos... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:48 PM Louis Fortis News Features 1 Comments
Day of Nature Adventures Courtesy of Greater Milwaukee Foundation
Aug 7, 2015 2:23 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
How the Bucks Could Change Milwaukee
Being responsible for the entire future of NBA basketball in Milwaukee is a lot to put on the shoulders of even an outstanding young player like Jabari Parker, but, believe it or not, a lot more more
Jul 2, 2014 5:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
The Menomonee Valley Welcomes Eco-friendly Childcare Center
When you walk into Tiny Green Trees (717 S. 37th St.), you feel at home. The cozy nook welcomes you with soothing earth-toned décor accentuated by natural light pouring in through the center’s large bay windows. Opened last December by Kell... more
Mar 25, 2014 11:16 PM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff
Wild Space in Wild Space
A newborn park in the center of Milwaukee is the dramatic setting for Acts of Wilderness, a new site-specific spectacle that Debra Loewen and her Wild Space Dance Company will present on Sept more
Sep 20, 2013 12:34 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Green Infrastructure Boosts Property Values
Preliminary results conducted by a UW-Milwaukee researcher show that “green infrastructure” has boosted property values in Milwaukee.According to researcher Kate Madison more
Apr 30, 2013 10:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Twisted Fisherman Designed for Fun
The Vecchio Entertainment Group, owned by local entrepreneur Russ Davis, offers the city a series of diverse locations and dining options. The group's ventures include Hubbard Park Lodge (Friday fish fries and Sunday brunch), Lakefront Bre... more
Aug 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Menomonee Valley Comes to Life
It's just a typical day in the Menomonee Valley. Just a few steps from Canal Street... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
On the Boulevard: A delightful evening of words and wine —“Verse and Vino”—raised funds for the irrepressible Boulevard Theatre, celebrating its “first” 26 years. The expansively beautiful Zimmerman Architectural Studio more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Remembering County Stadium
This Friday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers' home park will be the site of the biggest party in the state... more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature
Blarney Stoned
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Yeah yeah, as last week I was not able to whip out a full-blown essay for having to run to the doctor’s so’s to have a swatch of moss removed from my right pectoral, spr more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Industrial Dance
In the Menomonee Valley, the only remnants of the land's rich history as one of the natio On-Sight, Menomonee Valley ,Classical Music/Dance more
Sep 16, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Classical Music
Get Your Motor Running
In2006 Harley-Davidson delivered the kind of strapping spectacle onlyMilwaukee’s motor company could muster: It broke ground on the site ofits new museum using a sportster motor bike mounted by a track-racingchampion. That knack for flair culmina... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Around MKE