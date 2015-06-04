Menomonee
Top Five County Parks In/Near Milwaukee Area
Wisconsin’s State Parks are wonderful, but we have some smaller County Parks that are boast-worthy as well. Here is a countdown of my current favorites—and to give you some more Off The Beaten Path ideas.5. Sandy Knoll (Washington County)Mis.. more
Jun 4, 2015 1:00 PM Colleen DuVall Around MKE
Issue of the Week: Equal Pay Day
Tuesday, April 17, was “equal pay day,” which, unfortunately, doesn't mean that it's the day when both men and women are paid equal wages. It actually means that women would have to work all of 2011 and up through... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Snap Shots: Bucking traffic and braving the heat, B&D headed to the Third Ward for Gallery Night and the opening of Debra Brehmer’s “Real Photo Postcard Survey.” The exciting show at her Portrait Society Gallery in the Marshall Building more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE