State Audit Finds Serious Problems with Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Services
State auditors provided a rare independent, detailed look at the operations and oversight of the county’s behavioral health services and raised critical issues. more
Dec 27, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Will the Go Pass Survive?
“The Go Pass is worth its weight in gold,” Disability Rights Wisconsin’s Barbara Beckert, who co-chairs the Make It Work Coalition, told the Shepherd. “You’re giving people a fighting chance to succeed.” more
Sep 13, 2016 4:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Sinicki Challenged by Meyer on South Shore
MPS teacher Julie Meyer is challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Christine Sinicki in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 20 on Aug. 9. more
Jul 26, 2016 3:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Milwaukee’s Mental Health Hospital Privatization Still Underway
The Milwaukee County Mental Health Board had intended to decide this summer on outsourcing the county’s psychiatric hospital this summer. But that decision’s been delayed—and that’s a good thing, according to the board’s chair, Duncan Shrou... more
Jul 12, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
The County Mental Health Board Hears from the Public—Finally
Thursday night, amid the sleet and snow, the all-appointee MilwaukeeCounty Mental Health Board finally heard from the public about the impact ofthe board’s decisions on consumers, families and county residents. The board rarely hears from the .. more
Mar 26, 2016 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Abele’s BHD Is Stonewalling on Mental Health Audit Plus Updated Info on Thursday’s Meeting
Mar 23, 2016 7:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
We Apologize
The Shepherd apologizes for endorsing Chris Abele in his previous campaigns for Milwaukee County executive. Based on his record in office, we can no longer support his Scott Walker-like agenda. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:40 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board News 11 Comments
Mental Health Professionals Given a Gag Order
In his campaign literature, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touts his backing of the Mental Health Board, an appointed board of health professionals that has oversight over the county’s Behavioral Health Division (BHD). In fact, you ... more
Feb 9, 2016 4:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Saturday Listening Session on Behavioral Health
State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff (D-Milwaukee) is convening aspecial listening session on behavioral health on Saturday, Feb. 6, noon-3p.m., at the Washington Park Senior Center, 4420 W. Vliet St. I can’t tell you how sorely this listening session.. more
Feb 4, 2016 5:52 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Setting the Record Straight: Who’s In Charge of Mental Health?
The “political insiders” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s campaign ad refers to is the democratically elected Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which no longer has oversight of the county’s mental health and substance abuse ... more
Jan 5, 2016 11:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 1 Comments
Abele’s Mental Health Board Continues Sex Offender Cover-Up
At the public meeting of the appointed Milwaukee County Mental Health Board, Dennis Hughes spoke out about the “imminent threat to public safety” posed by two patients who are scheduled to be transferred to a new facility on West Uncas A... more
Dec 22, 2015 8:27 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
The Public Loses When Government Shuts Its Doors
The lack of public transparency in the government’s business is the biggest news story of the year. It seems that we, the voters, can become victims of corruption when our elected officials refuse to allow us access to meetings, records and... more
Dec 22, 2015 8:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Abele Administration’s $5 Million No-Bid Contract for Residential Facility Stirs Controversy
Sleepy Uncas Avenue on the South Side of Milwaukee is now the center of a swirling controversy surrounding the construction of an eight-bed facility with a 16-car parking lot and the placement of long-hospitalized mentally ill individuals, ... more
Dec 15, 2015 10:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
No-Bid Contract to Privatize County’s Mental Health Hospital Not Guaranteed
Milwaukee County’s effort to privatize its mental health hospital via a no-bid contract has run into opposition from its appointed Mental Health Board, which governs the county’s behavioral health and substance abuse programs. more
Oct 27, 2015 10:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Is the New Milwaukee County Mental Health Board Listening to the Public?
A year after the Milwaukee County Mental Health Board’s creation, members of the public—including the consumers of the county’s mental health and substance abuse programs, along with their advocates—are having difficulty connecting to the b... more
Aug 25, 2015 8:56 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Privatization of Milwaukee County Mental Health Hospital in the Works
The hospital serving some of Milwaukee County’s neediest psychiatric patients could be run by a for-profit, out-of-state health care company. more
Aug 11, 2015 7:54 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Milwaukee County Mental Health Board Pauses Privatization Plan
Members of the new Milwaukee County Mental Health Board seemed a bit confused at their June 25 meeting about their plan to privatize acute care for those with mental health issues. more
Jun 30, 2015 10:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
County Mental Health Hospital Nurses Ask Abele for New Hires
Nurses who work at the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Department (BHD) say deficient staffing levels are causing safety problems for workers and patients more
May 28, 2014 2:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee County Residents Lose Control of Mental Health Services
With little fanfare, Milwaukee County’s mental health system was transferred to state control last week. Soon, the Milwaukee County executive and board of supervisors will send to Gov. Scott Walker their more
Apr 16, 2014 1:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
