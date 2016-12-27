Mental Health
State Audit Finds Serious Problems with Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Services
State auditors provided a rare independent, detailed look at the operations and oversight of the county’s behavioral health services and raised critical issues. more
Dec 27, 2016
Kicking the Habit
The early medical intervention advocated by former Congressman Patrick Kennedy is contrary to how we currently treat mental health or substance use disorders. Now, we wait until someone has entered “stage 4” of their illness, then wonder... more
Sep 27, 2016
Mental Health Crisis Training for Police Officers Questioned
“If this is what an officer did during a role play, what are they like on the street?” wondered Mary Neubauer, who was injured during a crisis intervention training session in West Allis. more
Sep 20, 2016
Hector Colon’s in the Hot Seat
CountyExecutive Chris Abele tried to delay this as much as possible, but Health andHuman Services Director Hector Colon’s bid for reappointment was rejected 3-2in yesterday’s Health and Human Needs Committee meeting. It goes to the fullboard o.. more
Sep 15, 2016
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm Speaks Out
Milwaukee County, John Chisholm, district attorney, John Doe, Lincoln Hills, Verona Swanigan, criminal justice, mental health, car jackings, campaign finance, domestic violence, Sojourner Truth, Dallas shooting, racial disparities, crime, W... more
Jul 19, 2016
Sheriff Clarke’s Abu Ghraib
No one can be surprised anymore by the sheer contempt Sheriff David Clarke publicly expresses toward the human beings under his supervision housed in the Milwaukee County Jail. more
Jul 19, 2016
Milwaukee’s Mental Health Hospital Privatization Still Underway
The Milwaukee County Mental Health Board had intended to decide this summer on outsourcing the county’s psychiatric hospital this summer. But that decision’s been delayed—and that’s a good thing, according to the board’s chair, Duncan Shrou... more
Jul 12, 2016
Milwaukee Seeks to Support, Not Jail, Those with Mental Illnesses
Thanks to a $2 million grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Milwaukee County will be implementing strategies to provide support to those with a mental illness to keep them out of jail. more
Jun 21, 2016
The Dayna Clay Band to Headline Linneman’s Poet’s Monday
The Dayna Clay Band will headline Linneman’s (1001 E. LocustSt.) April 25 Poet’s Monday . Theevent will benefit RAINN, the nationslargest anti-sexual assault organization, and The Kennedy Forum/One Mind, a mentalhealth nonprofit. Door.. more
Apr 25, 2016
What is the County Behavioral Health Division Trying to Hide?
It’s been more than a year since the Milwaukee County Board directed the county auditor to conduct a five-year follow-up to his 2010 report on patient and staff safety at Milwaukee County’s psychiatric hospital. But work on the report has b... more
Apr 12, 2016
The Truth About Why Dennis Hughes Was Arrested at the Mental Health Board Meeting
AFSCME rep Dennis Hugheswas arrested at this morning’s meeting of the Milwaukee County Mental HealthBoard. Hughes was physically forcedout of the room and pulled to the floor in the hallway, where security had himface down and were handcuffi.. more
Dec 17, 2015
No-Bid Contract to Privatize County’s Mental Health Hospital Not Guaranteed
Milwaukee County’s effort to privatize its mental health hospital via a no-bid contract has run into opposition from its appointed Mental Health Board, which governs the county’s behavioral health and substance abuse programs. more
Oct 27, 2015
Abele Administration Considers a No-Bid Contract to Privatize County’s Mental Health Hospital
It’s back to the drawing board for those who want to privatize Milwaukee County’s mental health hospital. more
Oct 13, 2015
Proposal Could Reduce Gun-Involved Suicides and Homicides
The Lethal Violence Protective Orders bill authored by state Sen. Nikiya Harris Dodd (D-Milwaukee) and state Rep. Mandela Barnes (D-Milwaukee) would allow a friend or family member who’s witnessed someone threaten to harm themselves or othe... more
Oct 6, 2015
Caring for Milwaukee County’s Most Vulnerable Patients
They have some of the most difficult jobs imaginable, but the public never hears from Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Complex employees, who care for individuals who are hospitalized because of their mental health issues. more
Sep 16, 2015
Is the Appointed ‘Independent’ Milwaukee County Mental Health Board Truly Independent?
A year into its existence, the Milwaukee County Mental Health Board is in charge of the county’s mental health services, as state legislators intended. Or is it? more
Aug 4, 2015
Milwaukee County Mental Health Board Pauses Privatization Plan
Members of the new Milwaukee County Mental Health Board seemed a bit confused at their June 25 meeting about their plan to privatize acute care for those with mental health issues. more
Jun 30, 2015
Warmline Inc. Volunteers
Founded in 2000, the nonprofit Warmline Inc. Milwaukee (9455 Watertown Plank Road) is a free, non-crisis hotline that offers supportive listening for those with mental health issues. What makes the phone line unique is that all of the staff... more
Feb 10, 2015
COPE Services Staff and Volunteers
COPE Services of Ozaukee is a hotline for those who need emotional support as well as those who are in a crisis. more
Nov 26, 2014