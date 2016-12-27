RSS

Mental Health

State auditors provided a rare independent, detailed look at the operations and oversight of the county’s behavioral health services and raised critical issues. more

Dec 27, 2016 4:00 PM News Features 4 Comments

The early medical intervention advocated by former Congressman Patrick Kennedy is contrary to how we currently treat mental health or substance use disorders. Now, we wait until someone has entered “stage 4” of their illness, then wonder... more

Sep 27, 2016 4:49 PM News Features 2 Comments

“If this is what an officer did during a role play, what are they like on the street?” wondered Mary Neubauer, who was injured during a crisis intervention training session in West Allis. more

Sep 20, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 2 Comments

CountyExecutive Chris Abele tried to delay this as much as possible, but Health andHuman Services Director Hector Colon’s bid for reappointment was rejected 3-2in yesterday’s Health and Human Needs Committee meeting. It goes to the fullboard o.. more

Sep 15, 2016 4:14 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Milwaukee County, John Chisholm, district attorney, John Doe, Lincoln Hills, Verona Swanigan, criminal justice, mental health, car jackings, campaign finance, domestic violence, Sojourner Truth, Dallas shooting, racial disparities, crime, W... more

Jul 19, 2016 4:30 PM News Features 2 Comments

No one can be surprised anymore by the sheer contempt Sheriff David Clarke publicly expresses toward the human beings under his supervision housed in the Milwaukee County Jail. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:38 PM Taking Liberties 21 Comments

The Milwaukee County Mental Health Board had intended to decide this summer on outsourcing the county’s psychiatric hospital this summer. But that decision’s been delayed—and that’s a good thing, according to the board’s chair, Duncan Shrou... more

Jul 12, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 1 Comments

Thanks to a $2 million grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Milwaukee County will be implementing strategies to provide support to those with a mental illness to keep them out of jail. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:22 PM News Features 2 Comments

The Dayna Clay Band will headline Linneman’s (1001 E. LocustSt.) April 25 Poet’s Monday . Theevent will benefit RAINN, the nationslargest anti-sexual assault organization, and The Kennedy Forum/One Mind, a mentalhealth nonprofit. Door.. more

Apr 25, 2016 2:12 PM Around MKE

It’s been more than a year since the Milwaukee County Board directed the county auditor to conduct a five-year follow-up to his 2010 report on patient and staff safety at Milwaukee County’s psychiatric hospital. But work on the report has b... more

Apr 12, 2016 4:33 PM News Features 1 Comments

AFSCME rep Dennis Hugheswas arrested at this morning’s meeting of the Milwaukee County Mental HealthBoard. Hughes was physically forcedout of the room and pulled to the floor in the hallway, where security had himface down and were handcuffi.. more

Dec 17, 2015 8:59 PM Daily Dose 11 Comments

Milwaukee County’s effort to privatize its mental health hospital via a no-bid contract has run into opposition from its appointed Mental Health Board, which governs the county’s behavioral health and substance abuse programs. more

Oct 27, 2015 10:26 PM News Features 3 Comments

It’s back to the drawing board for those who want to privatize Milwaukee County’s mental health hospital. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:30 PM News Features 2 Comments

The Lethal Violence Protective Orders bill authored by state Sen. Nikiya Harris Dodd (D-Milwaukee) and state Rep. Mandela Barnes (D-Milwaukee) would allow a friend or family member who’s witnessed someone threaten to harm themselves or othe... more

Oct 6, 2015 9:33 PM News Features 6 Comments

They have some of the most difficult jobs imaginable, but the public never hears from Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Complex employees, who care for individuals who are hospitalized because of their mental health issues. more

Sep 16, 2015 12:21 AM News Features 2 Comments

A year into its existence, the Milwaukee County Mental Health Board is in charge of the county’s mental health services, as state legislators intended. Or is it? more

Aug 4, 2015 8:44 PM News Features 2 Comments

Members of the new Milwaukee County Mental Health Board seemed a bit confused at their June 25 meeting about their plan to privatize acute care for those with mental health issues. more

Jun 30, 2015 10:00 PM News Features 1 Comments

Feb 21, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Founded in 2000, the nonprofit Warmline Inc. Milwaukee (9455 Watertown Plank Road) is a free, non-crisis hotline that offers supportive listening for those with mental health issues. What makes the phone line unique is that all of the staff... more

Feb 10, 2015 10:23 PM Expresso

COPE Services of Ozaukee is a hotline for those who need emotional support as well as those who are in a crisis. more

Nov 26, 2014 1:41 PM Expresso

