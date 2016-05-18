Mentalism
Uniquities at Alchemist Theatre
Daniel Jasperson says that his show is about you, but don’t trust him. He was trained by a con artist. If the show really was about you, there would be no reason to go to the show in the first place. Just stay at home and update your Faceb.. more
May 18, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dan Jaspersen at the Alchemist This Month
Mentalists and magicians can be exceptionally annoying. In an age of information, we’re not necessarily impressed when people do things that we don’t understand. Ages ago it was impressive, but somewhere along the line, we all started carrying the.. more
Jan 5, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Crossing Over
The UWM Union Art Gallery showcases some of the Peck School of the Arts best and brightest in its latest exhibition, “Crossing Over,” a showcase of works by students who received scholarships and fellowship awards this year. It’s one of more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
What Rand Paul Really Believes
Rand Paul, tea party flavor of the month, is said to be avoiding "overexposure." Senior Republican Party operatives, worried by the Kentucky Senate nominee's all-too-revealing remarks after his primary victory, have urged him not to grant a... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 18 Comments
Souse Broken
Yeah, boo-hoo. And numero uno on that platter is the anticipation of our green Green Bay P Guys on Ice ,Art for Art's Sake more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Art for Art's Sake 4 Comments
Emmylou Harris, Patty Griffin, Shawn Colvin and Buddy Miller
Four folk and country icons team up for what promises to be a very informal collaborative Guys on Ice ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments