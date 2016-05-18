RSS

Mentalism

dan jasperson.jpg.jpe

Daniel Jasperson says that his show is about you, but don’t trust him. He was trained by a con artist. If the show really was about you, there would be no reason to go to the show in the first place. Just stay at home and update your Faceb.. more

May 18, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_danjaspersen.jpg.jpe

magicianatplay.com

Mentalists and magicians can be exceptionally annoying. In an age of information, we’re not necessarily impressed when people do things that we don’t understand. Ages ago it was impressive, but somewhere along the line, we all started carrying the.. more

Jan 5, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage12784.jpe

The UWM Union Art Gallery showcases some of the Peck School of the Arts best and brightest in its latest exhibition, “Crossing Over,” a showcase of works by students who received scholarships and fellowship awards this year. It’s one of more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11099.jpe

Rand Paul, tea party flavor of the month, is said to be avoiding "overexposure." Senior Republican Party operatives, worried by the Kentucky Senate nominee's all-too-revealing remarks after his primary victory, have urged him not to grant a... more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 18 Comments

blogimage531.jpe

Yeah, boo-hoo. And numero uno on that platter is the anticipation of our green Green Bay P Guys on Ice ,Art for Art's Sake more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 4 Comments

blogimage528.jpe

Four folk and country icons team up for what promises to be a very informal collaborative Guys on Ice ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES