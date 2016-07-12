RSS

Kids Grow Greens is a 10-week mentorship program in which the Teens Grow Greens youth teach Benjamin Franklin Elementary School students how to grow food, character and community. more

Jul 12, 2016 3:46 PM Expresso

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, DreamBikes and Bublr Bikes have teamed up to provide what is believed to be the country’s first Bike Repair and Maintenance Certification Program. The one-of-a-kind opportunity provides motivated youn... more

Jun 21, 2016 3:03 PM Expresso

We Got This, founded in 2014 by Andre Lee Ellis, is a grassroots, community-funded initiative that empowers and employs Milwaukee’s black males between the ages of 12-17. more

Dec 15, 2015 10:16 PM Expresso

Lea Kyle-Lewis founded Our Daily Bread Community Outreach Center in 2004 to empower and equip Greater Milwaukee youth and young adults with post-secondary education and job-training skills. more

Sep 23, 2015 12:07 AM Expresso

Nov 14, 2014 8:06 PM Daily Dose

The Metro Milwaukee branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters is celebrating the profound impactof mentorship with the cocktail-attire event, Big Gala. For those unfamiliar, BigBrothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit that matches children ages 6-18 with ad.. more

Oct 30, 2014 9:58 PM Around MKE

Founded in 2011 by recently retired Milwaukee Public Schools teacher Kathleen End, Outlet: Plugging People In is an entirely volunteer-run nonprofit that operates an more

Apr 18, 2014 12:34 AM Expresso

“Through the power of we, my future is up to me” isthe mantra of local nonprofit, Unity in Motion. When Unity in Motion was created in 2000, founder Allen Ruppel had one goal inmind: establish a long-term relationship with students that wil.. more

Jan 21, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

Personal responsibility, empathy, awareness, respect, leadership and support are the life values learned and developed by the young women involved in the nonprofit PEARLS for Teen Girls. more

Sep 5, 2013 5:12 PM Expresso

Founded in 1979, the 650-plus members of the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center (MCSC) promote sailing and a more easily accessible Lake Michigan. Every week more

Jun 18, 2013 10:38 PM Expresso

Founded in 2001, the nonprofit ArtWorks for Milwaukee focuses on developing life and career skills with teens facing barriers to employment, including academic more

Jun 11, 2013 11:17 PM Expresso

In 1795, a 19-year-old London law clerk presented his pretentious, social-climbing father with a gift, a deed signed by Shakespeare. The lad had forged the document with some skill, hoping to win his father’s favor. It worked. Soon enough, ... more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Books

On paper, the concept of Party by the Slice doesn’t seem like it would work: Milwaukee hardcore punk scene veterans get together to extol the virtues of pizza through spastic thrash numbers with titles like “Zombie Food Fight” and &ldquo more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Farwell Avenue near Brady Street has a great melting pot of small restaurants. You will find Turkish, Chinese, Thai/Lao and Ethiopian eateries. The Moroccan La Dolce Vita closed recently, but in January a place named Sphinx Coffee (1751 N. ... more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

