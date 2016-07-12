Mentoring
Heroes of the Week: Kids Grow Greens Volunteers and Supporters
Kids Grow Greens is a 10-week mentorship program in which the Teens Grow Greens youth teach Benjamin Franklin Elementary School students how to grow food, character and community. more
Jul 12, 2016 3:46 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Boys and Girls Club, DreamBikes, Bublr Bikes and John Fleckenstein
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, DreamBikes and Bublr Bikes have teamed up to provide what is believed to be the country’s first Bike Repair and Maintenance Certification Program. The one-of-a-kind opportunity provides motivated youn... more
Jun 21, 2016 3:03 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
We Got This Volunteers
We Got This, founded in 2014 by Andre Lee Ellis, is a grassroots, community-funded initiative that empowers and employs Milwaukee’s black males between the ages of 12-17. more
Dec 15, 2015 10:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Our Daily Bread Community Outreach Center Volunteers
Lea Kyle-Lewis founded Our Daily Bread Community Outreach Center in 2004 to empower and equip Greater Milwaukee youth and young adults with post-secondary education and job-training skills. more
Sep 23, 2015 12:07 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Support Returning Ex-Offenders at Saturday’s Ekistics’ Fundraiser
Nov 14, 2014 8:06 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
A Celebration of Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentors
The Metro Milwaukee branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters is celebrating the profound impactof mentorship with the cocktail-attire event, Big Gala. For those unfamiliar, BigBrothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit that matches children ages 6-18 with ad.. more
Oct 30, 2014 9:58 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: Outlet: Plugging People In Volunteers
Founded in 2011 by recently retired Milwaukee Public Schools teacher Kathleen End, Outlet: Plugging People In is an entirely volunteer-run nonprofit that operates an more
Apr 18, 2014 12:34 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Unity in Motion Helps Transform Milwaukee’s Central City Youth
“Through the power of we, my future is up to me” isthe mantra of local nonprofit, Unity in Motion. When Unity in Motion was created in 2000, founder Allen Ruppel had one goal inmind: establish a long-term relationship with students that wil.. more
Jan 21, 2014 6:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: PEARLS for Teen Girls Volunteers
Personal responsibility, empathy, awareness, respect, leadership and support are the life values learned and developed by the young women involved in the nonprofit PEARLS for Teen Girls. more
Sep 5, 2013 5:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Milwaukee Community Sailing Center Volunteers
Founded in 1979, the 650-plus members of the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center (MCSC) promote sailing and a more easily accessible Lake Michigan. Every week more
Jun 18, 2013 10:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: ArtWorks for Milwaukee Volunteers, Staff and Lead Artists
Founded in 2001, the nonprofit ArtWorks for Milwaukee focuses on developing life and career skills with teens facing barriers to employment, including academic more
Jun 11, 2013 11:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Boy Who Would Be Shakespeare: A Tale of Forgery and Folly (Da Capo), by Doug Stewart
In 1795, a 19-year-old London law clerk presented his pretentious, social-climbing father with a gift, a deed signed by Shakespeare. The lad had forged the document with some skill, hoping to win his father’s favor. It worked. Soon enough, ... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Party by the Slice: Simple Punk Songs, About Pizza
On paper, the concept of Party by the Slice doesn’t seem like it would work: Milwaukee hardcore punk scene veterans get together to extol the virtues of pizza through spastic thrash numbers with titles like “Zombie Food Fight” and &ldquo more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Sphinx Coffee Joins Farwell’s Melting Pot
Farwell Avenue near Brady Street has a great melting pot of small restaurants. You will find Turkish, Chinese, Thai/Lao and Ethiopian eateries. The Moroccan La Dolce Vita closed recently, but in January a place named Sphinx Coffee (1751 N. ... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview