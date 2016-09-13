Menu
New Craft Breweries Flock to Milwaukee
Has Milwaukee’s craft beer market hit its saturation point? Not even close, brewers say. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:03 PM Evan Rytlewski Fall Drinks Guide
Cheap Eats By the Ballpark
The building at 5108 W. Bluemound Road has seen quite a few restaurants come and go over the years, but Fat Valdy’s is hoping to be the one that sticks around. A festive more
Sep 2, 2014 9:21 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Produce is King at Growing Power Café
Few Milwaukeeans have attracted as much press in recent years as Will Allen. The charismatic local leader of the urban farming movement, Allen has received national media attention for his more
Aug 14, 2014 1:40 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Pachuquena or Texana? JC King's Offers Abundant Torta Combinations
My mission: Try as many tortas as I could at JC King's Tortas, a small Mexican restaurant on Milwaukee’s South Side. What actually happened: I tried four, cried uncle and left stuffed and happy.,Dining Out more
Jul 30, 2014 11:10 AM Lacey Muszynski Dining Preview
Sprecher and c.1880 Team Up for a Five-Course Beer Pairing Meal
Wine has long been the drink of choice for fine meals, buttwo local establishments are exploring the culinary potential of anotheralcoholic beverage. Sprecher Brewery and c.1800, a Walker’s Point restaurantspecializing in farm-to-table meals, a.. more
Jul 18, 2014 1:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
Shorewood's Hubbard Park Beer Garden Opens Tuesday
It's been a banner summer for free beer. Following the Estabrook Park Beer Garden's ceremonial tapping last week, Shorewood’s Hubbard Park Beer Garden will opentomorrow with a party featuring free beer until it runs out. Located betweenthe Hubba.. more
Jun 23, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
Bay View's Goodkind Restaurant Opens This Weekend
One of Bay View’s most anticipated new restaurants will open this weekend. Located in the former Mama DeMarinis location at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., on one of the neighborhood's quieter residential blocks, Goodkind arrives to high expectations than.. more
Jun 20, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Potawatomi Bingo Casino will Open the Locavore Restaraunt in its New Hotel
Potawatomi Bingo Casino is nearly completion of its new hotel, and today the casino announced plans for its first restaurant in that hotel: Locavore, a casual dining restaurant specializing in “globally inspired dishes prepared with local and sust.. more
May 27, 2014 2:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Riverwest's Milwaukee Beer Bistro Puts the Spotlight on Beer
Thelegendary “99 Bottles of Beers on the Wall” is slowly being put together atnewly opened restaurant Milwaukee Beer Bistro, 2730 N. Humboldt Ave.Afterconverting Rio West Cantina into Milwaukee Beer Bistro, owner Russ Davis wantedto offer l.. more
Apr 25, 2014 6:20 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Miller Park's Menu Goes High End
Two words are almost guaranteed to make Miller Park Executive Chef John DiMartini cringe: fast food. Since taking over the park’s kitchens, he’s pushed back against the perception that stadium food has to be junk food by more
Apr 3, 2014 5:31 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Red Star Cocktail Club Embraces The Craft Cocktail Movement
Herbs deProvence-infused Rehorst Citrus and Honey Vodka, fresh lemon juice, blackpepper syrup, balsamic vinegar and muddled strawberries are the ingredientsthat make up Red Star Cocktail Club’s $10 cocktail, Missed Connection. As with allof th.. more
Feb 5, 2014 2:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Huan Xi’s Authentic Taste of China
The minimalist setting at Huan Xi may be modest, but its authentic Chinese food is something to brag about. First-time visitors will be handed a menu featuring standard carryout Chinese food. It is still a decent menu... more
Oct 23, 2012 2:31 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sake Tumi Stands Out From the Crowd
Situated on the block of Milwaukee Street between Wisconsin and Mason, part of a thriving scene of bars and restaurants, is Sake Tumi. The centerpiece of the restaurant is a long sushi bar that dominates the dining area. Sake Tumi's origina... more
Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Irie Palace's True Jamaican Menu
For a truly authentic Jamaican restaurant in the Milwaukee area, turn to Irie Palace (7506 W. Appleton Ave.), a casual space filled with music. Here you will find classic Jamaican... more
May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Miller Park's Ever-Expanding Menu
Old standbys like hot dogs, soft pretzels and peanuts aren't going anywhere, but every year Miller Park's food vendors expand their menus to keep up with changing tastes and culinary trends. “So many fans cook their own hot dogs and brats. more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Von Trier's New Menu Is a Natural
When Karl Lotharius remodeled an ordinary corner tavern and endowed it with Germanic charm in the late 1970s, Von Trier was born. The bar immediately had a unique sense of atmosphere, with its murals of German scenes, stained-glass windows.... more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Hinterland Gastropub as Good as Ever
Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub, an offshoot of the original Hinterland in Green Bay, became Milwaukee's first gastropub when it opened five years ago. Since then, it has done very well. The interior features an inviting bar and a dining r... more
Mar 29, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Stonefly's Tasty Fish Fry
The Lenten fish fry season is still in its prime. One local option is fried smelt, which you can find at Stonefly Brewing Co. (735 E. Center St.) in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. The tiny filets have panko breading and include colesla... more
Mar 22, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Bay View Still in Love With LuLu
The action started to pick up at the Bay View intersection of Kinnickinnic, Lincoln and Howell in 2001, with the opening of LuLu. Today, this vibrant area is filled with bars and restaurants. And more than a decade later, amid many changes ... more
Mar 22, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Rise & Fall of EMI Records
As the original home of The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Radiohead, Britain’s EMI Records boasts a rich musical history. But away from the recording studio, the label has been a mess for at least the past two decades. In The Rise & Fall of EMI R... more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Books