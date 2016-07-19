RSS

Mequon

theatrereview_acacia_a_bylauraheise.jpg.jpe

In Acacia Theatre Company’s current production of I Do! I Do!, we are once again reminded that, regardless of the gender match ups, relationships are complex, partners change over time and if love prevails throughout then little else matter... more

Jul 19, 2016 4:39 PM Theater

artpreviewelisha.jpg.jpe

On Saturday, July 9, the Frank L. Weyenberg Library in Mequon will hold a gala reception and meet-and-greet with artist Elisha Ben-Yitzhak in its Tolzman Community Room from 3-5:30 p.m. more

Jun 28, 2016 3:30 PM Visual Arts

invisible guy - photo by martin phillips 2016 (4).jpg.jpe

Martin Phillips

The clarinetplays a decisive role in the history of jazz and American improvised music. Inthe context of early New Orleans jazz, the function of the clarinet was tocontribute an ornamental obbligato that filled space left open by the cor.. more

Jun 25, 2016 7:44 PM Around MKE

Just 15 minutes north of Downtown Milwaukee, Ozaukee County includes Belgium, Cedarburg, Fredonia, Grafton, Port Washington, Saukville, Bayside, Newburg, Thiensville and Mequon—with most just a brief walk, bike ride (thanks to the 30-mile I... more

May 17, 2016 4:35 PM Summer Guide

mequon_hollander_4.jpg.jpe

The LowlandsGroup announced that it will open its new Café Hollander location in Mequon at5900 W. Mequon Road on May 20. This will mark the seventh restaurant opened byLowlands Group since 2006. The grandopening weekend will include a t.. more

May 11, 2016 4:37 PM Around MKE

drinks.jpg.jpe

Thiensville may not be as showy as Mequon or as full of fests as neighboring Cedarburg, but it is  a town deserving of a shout-out. For one thing, there is Stardust Records & Collectibles. For vinyl-philes, this is a must-stop collector's paradise.. more

Feb 1, 2016 7:27 PM Off the Beaten Path

thinkstockphotos-459892349.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Whatis it about a country road? These lonely highway markers beckon to me like noother. You can get lost on them for hours – and discover obscure unincorporatedtowns, unvisited county parks, or simply pleasant scenery. My faithfulcompanion, AJ.. more

Sep 21, 2015 3:18 PM Off the Beaten Path

apples.jpg.jpe

Apple farmers knew they were in for a difficult year this spring, when an unusually warm, almost summerlike March tricked trees into flowering early, only to have their buds killed by frosty nights in April and May... more

Sep 23, 2012 5:09 PM Dining Preview

bookprev.jpg.jpe

Next Chapter Bookshop welcomes Iraq War veteran Kevin Powers, author of The Yellow Birds, on Friday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. The Yellow Birds is a breathtaking account of friendship and loss told... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Books

bookrev.jpg.jpe

Farming has been part of the Badger State since before it was a state. With Wisconsin Farm Lore, prolific Milwaukee author, gentleman farmer and Shepherd Express contributor Martin Hintz compiles... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Books

Wednesday Dilemmas: Live @ the Lakefront… River Rhythms… Wonderful Wednesdays in Lake Park... B&D flipped the proverbial coin and headed to the new Hart Park Rotary Performance Pavilion in Wauwatosa. Featured at the Tosa Tonight... more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage18809.jpe

Imagine yourself as a character in a movie produced and directed by you, a movie set to music of your choosing and a cast of supporting actors selected to support your imaginings. You are Alice, “The Star,” wearing white while being washed.... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage12899.jpe

One of the area’s most popular and reliable Mexican restaurants, Jalapeño Loco, is adding a second location. The original restaurant opened in the mid-1990s at a small place in Cudahy; a few years later owners Hugo and Janet Saynes moved to... more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 5 Comments

blogimage12762.jpe

Bassnectar is a collaborative project headed by San Francisco DJ Lorin Ashton, who fuses all forms of electronic music (with a particular emphasis on drum ’n’ bass and breakbeat) into one ever-changing wall of sound. Tonight Ashton brings more

Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12461.jpe

Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka more

Oct 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Neil Haven’s The Playdaters is a refreshingly unique show that mixes drama with comedy and commercial elements with experimental aesthetics. Spencer (playwright Haven) and Erwin (Jeremiah Munsey) play a game in which they challenge each oth... more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

I'm way late, but the UW men's team beat the UW-Green Bay Phoenix early in the week. Senior Joe Krabbenhoft led the Badgers with 15 points - a career high. He also had five rebounds, a block and a steal. Full story here.Marquette met Tennessee in .. more

Dec 19, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2203.jpe

Mequon author Sheldon Rusch doesn’t mess around. His novels doll out in spades the Separated at Death ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1344.jpe

There’s an indelible quality to Kevin Brockmeier’swriting that has earned View From the Seventh Layer, ,Authors' Voices (Online Exclusive) more

Mar 24, 2008 12:00 AM Books

blogimage372.jpe

The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m. All Afrobeat bands owe some debt to genre pioneer Fela Kuti, b Shepherd Express ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES