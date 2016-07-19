Mequon
Love Prevails in ‘I Do! I Do!’
In Acacia Theatre Company’s current production of I Do! I Do!, we are once again reminded that, regardless of the gender match ups, relationships are complex, partners change over time and if love prevails throughout then little else matter... more
Jul 19, 2016 4:39 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Elisha Ben-Yitzhak’s Happy Imagination
On Saturday, July 9, the Frank L. Weyenberg Library in Mequon will hold a gala reception and meet-and-greet with artist Elisha Ben-Yitzhak in its Tolzman Community Room from 3-5:30 p.m. more
Jun 28, 2016 3:30 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Invisible Guy at Sugar Maple
The clarinetplays a decisive role in the history of jazz and American improvised music. Inthe context of early New Orleans jazz, the function of the clarinet was tocontribute an ornamental obbligato that filled space left open by the cor.. more
Jun 25, 2016 7:44 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Destination Ozaukee County
Just 15 minutes north of Downtown Milwaukee, Ozaukee County includes Belgium, Cedarburg, Fredonia, Grafton, Port Washington, Saukville, Bayside, Newburg, Thiensville and Mequon—with most just a brief walk, bike ride (thanks to the 30-mile I... more
May 17, 2016 4:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Summer Guide
Café Hollander to Open Mequon Location in May
The LowlandsGroup announced that it will open its new Café Hollander location in Mequon at5900 W. Mequon Road on May 20. This will mark the seventh restaurant opened byLowlands Group since 2006. The grandopening weekend will include a t.. more
May 11, 2016 4:37 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
From Records to Restaurants, Thiensville has it All
Thiensville may not be as showy as Mequon or as full of fests as neighboring Cedarburg, but it is a town deserving of a shout-out. For one thing, there is Stardust Records & Collectibles. For vinyl-philes, this is a must-stop collector's paradise.. more
Feb 1, 2016 7:27 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
A Rustic Road and A Big Cat
Whatis it about a country road? These lonely highway markers beckon to me like noother. You can get lost on them for hours – and discover obscure unincorporatedtowns, unvisited county parks, or simply pleasant scenery. My faithfulcompanion, AJ.. more
Sep 21, 2015 3:18 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Fall Fruit Forecast: Early Harvest
Apple farmers knew they were in for a difficult year this spring, when an unusually warm, almost summerlike March tricked trees into flowering early, only to have their buds killed by frosty nights in April and May... more
Sep 23, 2012 5:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Powers Discusses ‘Yellow Birds’ at Next Chapter
Next Chapter Bookshop welcomes Iraq War veteran Kevin Powers, author of The Yellow Birds, on Friday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. The Yellow Birds is a breathtaking account of friendship and loss told... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Wisconsin Farm Lore: Kicking Cows, Giant Pumpkins & Other Tales From the Back Forty (The History Press), by Martin Hintz
Farming has been part of the Badger State since before it was a state. With Wisconsin Farm Lore, prolific Milwaukee author, gentleman farmer and Shepherd Express contributor Martin Hintz compiles... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Boris and Doris On the Town
Wednesday Dilemmas: Live @ the Lakefront… River Rhythms… Wonderful Wednesdays in Lake Park... B&D flipped the proverbial coin and headed to the new Hart Park Rotary Performance Pavilion in Wauwatosa. Featured at the Tosa Tonight... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Reel Life in Larry Baker's 'Love and Other Delusions'
Imagine yourself as a character in a movie produced and directed by you, a movie set to music of your choosing and a cast of supporting actors selected to support your imaginings. You are Alice, “The Star,” wearing white while being washed.... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Books
Jalapeño Loco Adds a Mequon Location
One of the area’s most popular and reliable Mexican restaurants, Jalapeño Loco, is adding a second location. The original restaurant opened in the mid-1990s at a small place in Cudahy; a few years later owners Hugo and Janet Saynes moved to... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 5 Comments
Bassnectar w Dark Party and Emancipator
Bassnectar is a collaborative project headed by San Francisco DJ Lorin Ashton, who fuses all forms of electronic music (with a particular emphasis on drum ’n’ bass and breakbeat) into one ever-changing wall of sound. Tonight Ashton brings more
Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H.H. Holmes
Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka more
Oct 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Neil Haven’s Unique, Satisfying ‘Playdaters’
Neil Haven’s The Playdaters is a refreshingly unique show that mixes drama with comedy and commercial elements with experimental aesthetics. Spencer (playwright Haven) and Erwin (Jeremiah Munsey) play a game in which they challenge each oth... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
College Bball quick hits
I'm way late, but the UW men's team beat the UW-Green Bay Phoenix early in the week. Senior Joe Krabbenhoft led the Badgers with 15 points - a career high. He also had five rebounds, a block and a steal. Full story here.Marquette met Tennessee in .. more
Dec 19, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Sheldon Rusch
Mequon author Sheldon Rusch doesn’t mess around. His novels doll out in spades the Separated at Death ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
View From the Seventh Layer (Pantheon)
There’s an indelible quality to Kevin Brockmeier’swriting that has earned View From the Seventh Layer, ,Authors' Voices (Online Exclusive) more
Mar 24, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Chicago Afrobeat Project
The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m. All Afrobeat bands owe some debt to genre pioneer Fela Kuti, b Shepherd Express ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 3 Comments