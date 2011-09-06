Merle Haggard W/ Loretta Lynn
Tennessee Williams with Fresh Page
Legendary playwright Tennessee Williams was born 100 years ago. New theatre company Fresh Page Productions debuts with a program of four shorts and a few journal entries written by the influential storyteller at the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre... more
Sep 6, 2011 1:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Merle Haggard w/ Loretta Lynn
Merle Haggard was integral in popularizing some of country’s most memorable movements, from the rugged, electric Bakersfield sound to the outlaw country aesthetic and later the Western-swing revival. His true legacy, though, is his songwrit... more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Merle Haggard w/ Loretta Lynn
Merle Haggard was integral in popularizing some of country’s most memorable movements, from the rugged, electric Bakersfield sound to the outlaw country aesthetic and later the Western-swing revival. His true legacy, though, is his songwrit... more
Jul 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee